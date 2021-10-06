Football club ADO Den Haag has asked the municipality of The Hague for direct financial support, so that an imminent bankruptcy can be averted. That’s in a Tuesday sent council letter which is signed by mayor Jan van Zanen. The club from the First Division must submit a balanced budget or guarantee of 5.1 million euros to the KNVB football association before November 1, otherwise the professional license will be revoked. The municipality has asked the management of ADO to provide full transparency about the financial situation before making a decision on whether and how the club can be supported.

Also read this article: Owner United Vansen was sentenced in April to fulfill a payment promise of 2 million euros to ADO



ADO spokesman Ronald Florisson does not want to say how much money ADO The Hague has asked. According to him, all financial numbers are now being sorted out and more news will come out “very soon”. The financial problems were resolved by the club on June 15th announced, the latest date on which professional football clubs must submit their budget to the KNVB. In the meantime, ADO was deducted three points in the Kitchen Champion Division twice because of not being able to submit the budget. Next Monday, a new term of the KNVB expires, which threatens to deduct another three points.

ADO Den Haag can also be saved by a takeover, although the mayor of The Hague Van Zanen writes that the club does not expect that before November 1. The Chinese owner United Vansen Sports has been looking for a takeover candidate for some time. A group of investors including former player and former coach Martin Jol and real estate entrepreneur Jeroen Lentze has been associated with the club several times. They would according to Broadcasting West condition that the Municipality of The Hague sells the ADO stadium and the parking areas to them. The ADO spokesperson did not want to comment on possible takeover candidates and whether their demands play a role in the request for direct financial support from the municipality.

Period title

Despite the administrative difficulties, ADO Den Haag has had an excellent start to the football season. The club, which finished last last year and immediately relegated from the Eredivisie, took nineteen points in the first nine games in the Kitchen Champion Division. This would have made it the leader without the six-point deduction. ADO did win the first period title, because the imposed points deduction does not count for this. With this, the club from The Hague is assured of a place in the play-offs for promotion to the Eredivisie – provided that a solution is found for the financial problems before November 1.