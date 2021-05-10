A store with the sale sign, at the end of January in the center of Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Bankruptcy proceedings in April showed a strong rise of 968.2%, to 470, compared to the same month of 2020, while if compared to 2019 – a much more real figure, given that in April of last year all of Spain was confined—, the data show an increase of 62.6%, according to figures from the Mercantile Statistics of the College of Registrars. More than half of the tenders, 53%, correspond to service companies, according to Iberinform data published last Friday. 19% to construction businesses and 14% to industrial companies.

Regarding their distinction between voluntary and necessary contests, the former totaled 341 registrations in April, with an increase of 2.4% over the previous month, and the necessary contests registered were 129, with a decrease of 24.1% over the previous month. same month.

The autonomous communities in which the most bankruptcy proceedings were presented were Catalonia, with 112, the Valencian Community (101) and Madrid (81), while La Rioja, Navarra, Extremadura and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla did not register any.

Increase in the incorporation of companies

For its part, the incorporation of companies during the month of April increased by 278.7% compared to April 2020, and by 5.8% compared to the same month of 2019, reaching a total of 9,290.

43% of these new companies are grouped in the services sector, while construction accounts for 37%. They are followed by industry and finance companies, which each account for 4% of the new firms.

Put these data in context compared to those of April 2019, last month was “usual”, with moderate increases in thirteen autonomous communities.

However, these figures compared with those of 2020, in full confinement by the pandemic, show significant increases in all autonomous communities, highlighting the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla (1000%), Catalonia (703.5%), and the Canary Islands ( 545.5%), Castilla-La Mancha (451.1%), Extremadura (362.5%) and Madrid (354.0%).

Capital increases soar compared to 2020

On the other hand, capital increase operations registered in the mercantile registers in April 2021 have increased by 138.9% compared to April 2020, while they decreased by 6.9% compared to the same month of 2019.

“The data directly reflects the commitment of the owners to their business projects, and they are also affected by the first state of alarm of 2020,” they have indicated from the College of Registrars through a statement.

By autonomous regions, those with the highest volume of activity are Madrid, with 613 operations, 111.4% more than the same month of the previous year; and Catalonia with 450, 183% more. Going into detail, there were large increases in all territories, especially in the Canary Islands (352.6%), followed by Cantabria (340%) and Ceuta and Melilla (300%).

The same comparison with 2019 showed much lower growth and more unequal results, with six autonomous communities in positive and eleven in negative.