Bankruptcy proceedings filed by companies in the Murcia Region fell by 66.67% year-on-year in January with a total of four – compared to twelve in the same month of 2020 – while dissolutions increased by 11.36% going from the 88 of January of last year to the 98 that there was during the past month.

Meanwhile, in the country as a whole, 66% of the companies that submitted a contest in January end up ceasing their activity, compared to 48% in the same month of 2020, according to the latest report ‘Study on Contests and Dissolutions’ carried out by Informa D&B. Specific, During the month of January, 401 contests were registered in Spain, 9% more than in the same month of the previous year, and 3,497 company dissolutions, 13% less.

In this regard, the Director of Studies at Informa D&B, Nathalie Gianese, stated that “the increase in insolvency proceedings is still marked by the moratorium on the deadline to present them until April of this year, when the number is expected to rise significantly” . However, the number of competitions reached in January is below that of the competitions that began in December, being the third consecutive month with fewer processes than the previous one.

The report points out that of the total number of tenders presented in January, micro-enterprises represent almost 81% (323), 16% are in the category of small companies and 3% are in the medium-sized category. Only one large company has started insolvency proceedings this month.

Hospitality, the sector with the highest growth in competitions



Hospitality is the sector that registers the largest increase in number of contests, adding 43, with a rise of 195%, to be the third with a total of 65. Commerce leads the sectorial data of contests in January, with 94 (+ 1% ), followed by construction, with 78 (+ 7%). Bankruptcy proceedings are also increasing in Business Services, Education and Administration.

Dissolutions decreased in all sectors with the exception of transport (+ 27%). Construction is the one that registers the highest number of processes in the first month of the year, 846 and commerce is the second, with 644, which represents decreases of 7% and 21%, respectively. The Administration is the only sector without dissolutions in January and in the extractive industry there are only four.