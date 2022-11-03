There crisis of the car overwhelmed Autobahn Lease. The company of car leasing of Treviso is failed after the second civil section of the court of Trevisochaired by Bruno Casciarro, declared bankruptcy by appointing curator Barbara Vettor with the call of creditors for February 7, 2023.

Autobahn Lease Fassina group

The actions of Autobahn Lease they are owned by 40.1% of Fassina Automotivewell-known car dealer group Fassinawhile the second largest shareholder with 22% is the sole director Giovanni Genova.

Autobahn Lease is owned by the Fassina car dealer group

The bankruptcy ruling came after theRevenue Agency he had filed for bankruptcy for the second time. In 2020 the first request was not accepted by the Court of Treviso and was also rejected by the Court of Appeal of Venice. Autobahn Lease filed an appeal against the new bankruptcy filing, through the lawyer Alessandro Carli.

Autobahn Lease bankruptcy

Autobahn Lease went into crisis in period of the pandemicbecause due to the economic emergency caused by Covid the old government with the Cura Italia decree had suspendedfrom March 2020 to the end of the following year, the payment of mortgage and leasing installments for small and medium-sized businesses.

This form of help has proved fatal, given that collection of leasing installments they were the only source of income for Autobahn Lease. The fact is that the company closed 2021 with losses of over 6 million eurosagainst a negative equity of approximately one million.

