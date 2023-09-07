Bankruptcy of Siklatila | The bankrupt company has debts of 40 million euros – “The situation in the construction industry is historically weak”

Siklatilat considered in its bankruptcy application that it had run into such financial difficulties that it proved impossible to continue operations.

Oulu The district court has declared the construction company Siklatilat bankrupt. The company filed for bankruptcy on Monday. The District Court made a decision to declare the company bankrupt on Wednesday.

In its bankruptcy application, the company says that it has run into such financial difficulties that it has proven impossible to continue operations.

According to the application, the company has a debt of approximately EUR 39.5 million.

The largest undisputed creditors are the Ostrobothnian investment cooperative Arvo, to which the company owes 5.56 million euros, the Tax Administration and nursing home Huhtihovi. The company owes the taxman 4.46 million euros and Huhtihovi 1.55 million euros.

In addition, the company has several maximum and conditional creditors. The largest of these is Danske Bank, which owes EUR 6.72 million.

The company has about 20 million euros in assets. The assets consist, among other things, of land, which is about 1.7 million euros in advance, short-term receivables of more than 10 million euros, and about 7.2 million euros of current assets.

Sikla farms is part of the Sikla Group. Both the parent company and its subsidiaries Siklaelementit and Siklatilat applied for corporate restructuring in January 2023.

The bankruptcy applies only to Siklatilo. The company said in its announcement earlier that when the restructuring procedure starts in January, the order backlog will be over 50 million euros.

According to the bankruptcy application, the company had 102 employees at work at the time of filing for restructuring. By the end of August, the situation had changed so that only five million euros in turnover had been accumulated for the 2023 financial year and there were only four people working.

“The financial situation of the construction industry is generally historically weak and there has been no noticeable improvement. The company’s management has actively evaluated the operating conditions throughout the restructuring procedure and stated at the end of August that there are no longer any conditions for continuing the restructuring procedure,” the bankruptcy application states.