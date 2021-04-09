I.In the struggle for promotion to the Bundesliga, Hamburger SV suffered a serious setback. Against Darmstadt 98, the table runner-up suffered a surprising 1: 2 (0: 0) home defeat, despite being superior at times. The lilies, which have not been lost in the Volkspark for almost 40 years, took a big step towards staying in the class.

Erich Berko (51st) and Serdar Dursun with his 17th goal of the season (60th) ensured the Darmstadt team’s fourth win in the last five away games at HSV. Jeremy Dudziak only managed the connection goal (77th).

After the also surprising draw against Hannover last weekend, the Hamburgers remain second in the table with 50 points for the time being, because the pursuer SpVgg Greuther Fürth could only watch on Friday due to the corona quarantine of SV Sandhausen. HSV will have to take a break next weekend. His away game in Sandhausen has also been postponed.

Against low-standing guests, the Hamburgers found it very difficult. Despite having a lot of possession, the hosts had problems creating top-class scoring opportunities. Initially, Manuel Wintzheimer failed because of 98 goalkeeper Marcel Schschuhe (20th). On the other side, Victor Palsson put a header just over the HSV goal (24th). The best opportunity to take the lead in the first half had striker Simon Terodde, whose close-range shot was blocked by shoes with his foot (45th + 1).

Shortly after the break, Terodde had Hamburg 1-0 on the foot (48th), but the first goal came three minutes later on the other side: After a wide tee shot, Mathias Honsak fit into the middle, Berko completed. The 0: 2 was even more bitter for HSV – Dursun dropped the ball after a deflected cross in front of his feet.

After the connecting gate, the hosts had several chances to equalize, but the Darmstadt defensive bulwark held up.