ZSlept twice, but still woke up: Cristiano Ronaldo can still hope for the quarter-finals in the Champions League with Juventus Turin despite fast goals at the beginning of each half, even if the chances of progress have decreased significantly. In his Portuguese homeland, the five-time world footballer conceded a 1: 2 (0: 1) with Italy’s series champions in the first leg of the first leg at FC Porto, Federico Chiesa (82nd) ​​scored the important away goal late.

Juventus would be 1-0 in the second leg on March 9th to advance. It didn’t look good for the uninspired Bianconeri for a long time: Mehdi Taremi put the home side in front after 63 seconds. After the break, the ball only rolled 19 seconds before Moussa Marega raised.

Ronaldo (36) has already won the Champions League five times in his successful career, including four times with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018. Since his move to Italy, however, he has finished once in the quarter-finals and once in the round of 16.

At the Estadio do Dragao, the old lady, who lost her lightness in Serie A after nine championships in a row, got a false start. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny played briefly for Rodrigo Bentancur, the 23-year-old Uruguayan came under pressure and failed with the back pass to the Pole – Taremi was vigilant and scored to give Porto an early lead.

The Portuguese club then vigorously defended the blue-whites, a strength anyway: In the group stage, the 29-time national champions remained clean in five games. Juventus couldn’t think of much, the 134-time Champions League goalscorer Ronaldo barely had access to the game. The only significant chance before the break was the team of novice coach Andrea Pirlo in the 41st minute with an overhead kick from Adrien Rabiot.

The half-time whistle broke any emerging rhythm for the Italians. After the restart, Juventus had the hosts combine again, and Marega came to the conclusion from a few meters. Turin then had significantly more possession of the ball, but the ideas were missing for a long time.