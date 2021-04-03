HAnnes Wolf did the duty on his coaching debut for Bayer Leverkusen against the almost certain relegated FC Schalke 04: His team defeated the Revierklub 2-1 (1-0) at home on Holy Saturday. Leverkusen collected important points in the fight for the European Cup ranks through the success under the successor to Peter Bosz, who was on leave before the international break. Schalke can hardly save themselves from relegation from the Bundesliga with only seven games left.

Lucas Alario (26th minute) and Joker Patrik Schick (72nd) met for Leverkusen. The goal of the guests was scored by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (82nd) ​​in his first starting XI since his return in winter. At 37 years and 234 days, the Dutchman is now Schalke’s oldest league goalscorer, replacing former goalkeeper Oliver Reck, who was 36 years and 347 days old when he scored in February 2002.

The tables 18. Acted solid, but could hardly cause danger on the offensive. Schalke have now been without a win for twelve league games – and have only won one game at all. The Gelsenkirchen team has now scored 71 goals after 27 games – a club record. Leverkusen scored three points again with a largely sovereign performance after two bankruptcies in a row.

New coach Wolf – initially loaned to Bayer by the DFB until the end of the season – n-ahm made six changes compared to the 0: 3 against Hertha BSC before the international break. The young winger Mehmet Can Aydin played for the first time at Schalke, while the former world champion Shkodran Mustafi was not in the squad for “sporting reasons”.

In the early stages, Huntelaar missed the early lead in the first big chance of the West duel (11th) when he headed just over the goal of Lukas Hradecky after an Aydin cross from close range, who was back into the Bayer team after recovering from injury was moved. Huntelaar, who had previously scored many goals for the Royal Blues from 2010 to 2017, was well integrated into his team’s game, but the Revierklub’s attacks hardly resulted in closings.



Successful debut: Leverkusen’s interim coach Hannes Wolf

:



Image: dpa





At Leverkusen, a positive coach effect was initially not observed. The table sixth had a lot of possession and was overall superior, but remained initially harmless like the guests on the offensive. A highlight, however, was the 1-0, which the home side played out nicely: Captain Charles Aránguiz shifted from right to left, there Kerem Demirbay prevailed and passed in the middle, where Alario pushed the ball into the goal.

With this action, coach Wolf – in the red hoodie, always engaged in the zone – could be satisfied. The 39-year-old didn’t like the fact that the guests got better and better over the course of the game and were allowed to gain hope. “Go on, go on, pressure, pressure!” Grammozis called from the sidelines. The 2-0 by Schick almost 20 minutes before the end seemed like the decision, but Huntelaar’s late goal after a nice combination caused tension again. More was not possible for the bottom of the league in the end.