They promised an exciting experience in Australia – mainly, but also in 17 other countries – with ads that appear on social networks and in searches, in a digital marketing strategy crazy with a lot of money. They consolidated as well as one of the largest studies agencies abroad. In 2023 they presumed to invoice 20 million euros in the first six months and 4,000 students managed and distributed throughout the world.

Now, all that reputation for Growpro has vanished, with the publication that the agency has entered into the bankrupt Broken Now, instead of grouping to share part -time jobs, restaurants or accommodations, they join to learn what legal strategy to follow to return the money.

The Growpro website is still active. It has 14 offices distributed throughout the world, several of them in Australia, from Sydney to Melbourne or Brisbane. Not only did they offer English courses, there were also marketing or early childhood education. This Friday in their blog they have published an entrance on the 10 happiest countries in the world.

Goiko Llovet, the founder of the company, has gone from being one of the star entrepreneurs of recent years to star Where it is the company that was housed in Juan Roig's shuttle, where the entrepreneurs of more projection find a hole. A couple of years ago, in an interview in a podcast, Llovet explained the secret of his success: "Brand image and the community we have created." A community that cloaks today.









“I have transferred 5,000 euros, I have stayed at zero”

Camila Verger dreamed with the Australian plan. The course began on April 7, the same day of his 30th birthday. It has transferred 5,000 euros. The last amount, four days ago. «I have stayed at zero. He had been preparing everything for a year. I have sold furniture, the bike. I wanted to go three years. My plan has gone to shit and now I don’t know what to do with my life. This Palma de Mallorca girl met Growpro because “they left me without stopping on Instagram.” Digital marketing campaigns were very aggressive, paid with money that can now not return to those affected.

Just two days ago, some of them received an email from the company. «However, the recent changes in the immigration policies of Canada and Australia have had a significant impact on our financial situation, which has led us to make the difficult decision to stop sales. It is important to note that, although we cannot manage new inscriptions, we will continue to support all those who have already initiated their process with us, ”they were told, after counting their successful career for years.

There is little talk about the massive fraud that Growpro has done in Australia. Leaving the academies of hundreds of students without paying and staying the money. – Álvaro (@alvaro_strive) Februry 20, 2025

María, waitress in a town in Córdoba, received it just a few days after having transferred 1800 euros, on February 7. The commercial that had served him has removed his photo of the WhatsApp profile, told him the last time he was overwhelmed, that there was silence in the company, which he was receiving many complaints of affected and has never responded again. When he saw that in Tiktok it was explained that the company was in creditors’ contest did not give credit: “I thought it was a bully.” She had been saving for adventure for months but, unlike Camila, she has not left her job because she planned to go in September. In fact, on Instagram, the company has hung ads until very recently.

“They did not properly form their staff”

But Growpro’s reputation was not just a matter of sucking money on social networks and search engines. Goiko Llovet, its founder, has told its success story in many interviews. Just two years ago, in the podcast they learn, they began with the fact that the company then had 200 workers.

Growth not only happened in Spain. The company began to capture students from Latin America. In fact, today, in networks, you can read help requests from Mexicans to which the company does not answer. Given uncertainty, Goldy Australia, Alejandro Pérez, from another company that manages visas to go to Australia, has prepared a document in which he reports the steps that those affected should take.

Because a collateral effect of the fall of Growpro is that it affects the reputation of other agencies that are not having problems managing the Spanish stay in the antipodes. Some, such as Goldy Australia and a jump to Australia, are striving to help students free who may have been hung. The processing of visa is not simple and, according to sources from these smaller companies, “what happened to Groprow is that they did not properly formed their staff, they grew and saw how visas began to denied them, but they were already spending the advanced money in digital marketing ». And, the ball, ended up exploding at the end of January until ending in a commercial court.

The experience is being exciting, as Growpro promised, but not with the expected emotions. They tell Camila or María. To all who are today turning their outrage on the networks.