THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 02:17



The number of bankrupt debtors reached the figure of 3,108 in the third quarter of the year, throughout the country, which represents an increase of 30% compared to the same period of 2021 and 9% compared to the previous quarter, according to what can be deduced of the Bankruptcy Procedure Statistics, prepared by the College of Registrars and released yesterday.

The autonomous communities with the highest number of insolvent debtors between July and September are Catalonia (937), Community of Madrid (516) and Community of Valencia (401), concentrating between the three 59.7% of the total. The Canary Islands and the two autonomous cities (Ceuta and Melilla) registered the only annual decreases in the third quarter (18.2% and 100% respectively); while Extremadura (126.7%), the Region of Murcia (76.7%), the Basque Country (59%) and Castilla-La Mancha (58.1%) showed the greatest increases.

IN FIGURES 3,108

bankruptcy proceedings were registered throughout the country between July and September, 30% more than in the same period of the previous year.

23.8%

of the companies declared bankrupt have trade as their main economic activity; 15.3% of them, construction.

By type of contest, a total of 1,829 were voluntary, which is 54.5% more than in the third quarter of 2021, while 1,256 were consecutive, 5.3% more; and 23 were necessary, which implies an increase of 76.9%. This latest increase may be influenced, according to the Registrars, by the lifting of the bankruptcy moratorium on June 30. By type of procedure, the ‘express’ contests –simultaneous opening and closing of the same due to insufficient active mass–, have increased by 69%, while the abbreviated ones have increased by 11.5%, and the ordinary ones in turn 21.1%. Of the 3,108 debtors insolvent in the third quarter, 1,432 were legal entities, 867 were natural persons with business activity, and 809 were natural persons without business activity, which represents 46.1%, 27.9% and 26% respectively , of the total debtors.

By activities



On the other hand, 23.8% of the insolvent companies have Commerce as their main economic activity, 15.3% Construction, and 13.8% Manufacturing Industry. As for the number of employees, 55.1% of the total number of companies in bankruptcy had less than six. And, among these, 24.9% do not have employees.