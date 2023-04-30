Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). “I have a friend who loves the green diet… $50, $100, $500 bills”… La Pimpi. Financially, things are not all that well in Major League Baseball.

the commissioner Rob Manfred charges 17 million 500 thousand dollars for annual fees; and there are big leaguers looking for salaries of 50 million and more, but “Diamond Sport Group” has gone bankrupt, a company that was financially bombastic until recently, because it owned the rights to televise the games of 14 of the 30 teams locally.

If a business is doing as well as that one was and suddenly collapses, logically, a lot has changed for the worse. In this case, most advertisers, who collectively paid millions of dollars to view their ads between innings, have found that that showcase no longer shows the products to the number of people who tuned in before.

It is already known that American football has taken away a large public from the ball and that basketball and soccer have been increasing to a million.

The companies that sell and broadcast the games of those sports, plus ice hockey, have declared that they will receive big profits this year.

“Diamond Sports Group” operated as a subsidiary of “Sinclair Broadcast Group”, partner of “Entertainment Studios” and managed “Bally Sports”.

It is the first time in history that a company busy in televising Major League Baseball has gone bankrupt. Until now, all negotiations of this type had achieved million-dollar successes.

“Diamond” has encountered the calamities of businesses going bankrupt. Calamities that worsen the situation. For example, they have been unable to collect large amounts of money owed to them.

Among other companies, they have failed cincinnati redswho, due to the system of operations they maintained, must pay them more than a million dollars.

The situation has reached such a dire point that the Reds could be left without broadcasts.

The opposite case is that of the Indians and the Twins, to whom “Diamond” owes a good amount of dollars.

Major League Baseball I was prepared for such a situation, because before this year’s season opened, they had information that the business of advertising on television for matches was going very badly. The spaces were simply not being sold.

Neither the commissioner nor his spokesmen have reported whether or not they are investigating the causes of this disaster.

