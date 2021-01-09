Sebastian Hoeneß came as a new trainer from the second team of FC Bayern Munich. In Hoffenheim he was the absolute preferred candidate for the coaching position. This is one of the reasons why he has so much time available. Despite the results, there was only one win from the last five Bundesliga games. He was brought in to guide and develop the young Hoffenheim team.

Too often you see the grandson of the honorary president of FC Bayern Munich sitting angry on the bench. He’s passing something on to the team, but it’s just not being implemented. Top scorer Andrej Kramaric has been waiting for a goal for two games. Actually not earth-shattering. Not enough for a striker who was still on the list at Bayern Munich at the beginning of the season. Against Schalke he also messed up a top chance.

I’ve tweeted before: Sebastian #Hoeness is a third class coach with a very large lobby. Please let him go back to Munich, please. He does that #TSG not good. – WaSa (@WSaberi) January 9, 2021

Don’t be fooled by the tranquility in Sinsheim. Since Ralf Rangnick, eleven different coaches have tried it at TSG. Only two of them lasted longer than a year in the association of patron Dietmar Hopp. An enormous amount of wear and tear that is only known from clubs like HSV, Schalke or Stuttgart.