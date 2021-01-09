The TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is subject to the game against FC Schalke 04 with 0: 4. A disgraceful performance for a coach who was already counted after the last few games. Is Sebastian Hoeneß’s time in Hoffenheim up?
Hardly any arguments for further employment
The time under Hoeneß began positively for Hoffenheim. FC Bayern Munich was sent home 4-1 and in the Europa League they scored one goal after the other. In the end, there should be a new record for the group stage. Things also went well in the DFB Cup. Chemnitz was defeated. The world still seemed all right then. But with increasing time, the constancy fell away, then injuries occurred and in the end you simply no longer got the desired results.
Sebastian Hoeneß came as a new trainer from the second team of FC Bayern Munich. In Hoffenheim he was the absolute preferred candidate for the coaching position. This is one of the reasons why he has so much time available. Despite the results, there was only one win from the last five Bundesliga games. He was brought in to guide and develop the young Hoffenheim team.
But precisely this further development seems to be missing. Against VfB Stuttgart, among others, they gave up the lead twice. Of course, you have to consider that, according to his own statements, he had to do without twelve players in the game against Schalke. But something like that should never be used as an excuse. Even Werder Bremen did not rest last season from having many injuries, although they were stuck up to their necks in the relegation battle.
Hoeneß seems overwhelmed
When conceding goals, Hoffenheim is often wild. Against Schalke it was three goals by Matthew Hoppe that initiated the defeat. Actually they all had the same scheme. An individual mistake or loss of the ball is followed by a pass to Harit and he quickly got through to Hoppe. Hoffenheim always trotted behind. Sebastian Hoeneß switched after the 2-0 draw, but that didn’t bring any security. His tactical concepts don’t seem to work and he seems overwhelmed. What good is the change if there is no protection and the players are not ready to do the extra meters?
Too often you see the grandson of the honorary president of FC Bayern Munich sitting angry on the bench. He’s passing something on to the team, but it’s just not being implemented. Top scorer Andrej Kramaric has been waiting for a goal for two games. Actually not earth-shattering. Not enough for a striker who was still on the list at Bayern Munich at the beginning of the season. Against Schalke he also messed up a top chance.
It remains to be seen how long those responsible in Hoffenheim will be convinced of Sebastian Hoeneß’s philosophy. In any case, he no longer has credit. The game against Schalke would have had the ideal opponent to build up.
Since Nagelsmann no coach has been in office for more than a year
The fact that Julian Nagelsmann is one of the greatest coaching talents in German football cannot be denied. Since leaving Leipzig, TSG has not yet found the ideal coach. Alfred Schreuder only held office for eleven months. Matthias Kaltenbach only worked as an interim coach for a month and then Hoeneß followed. If he were fired now, he would not have been in office for a year.
Don’t be fooled by the tranquility in Sinsheim. Since Ralf Rangnick, eleven different coaches have tried it at TSG. Only two of them lasted longer than a year in the association of patron Dietmar Hopp. An enormous amount of wear and tear that is only known from clubs like HSV, Schalke or Stuttgart.
It’s getting very tight for Sebastian Hoeneß. He can only hope that the bosses will give him their trust. Otherwise he has hardly any arguments in terms of football and results. His Hoffenheimers oscillate between genius and madness. This inconstancy could ultimately be his undoing.
