Bankruptcies | The vegetable exchange has been declared bankrupt

Vegetable exchange has been filed for bankruptcy on Thursday. The company started its operations in November 1995.

The company tells about it in a statement published on its website in the bulletin.

In its press release, it thanks “all the customers, suppliers and other partners who have traveled along” and continues to hope “very much for the understanding of the staff”.

The vegetable exchange aims to run down its inventory and minimize raw materials that go to waste in the next two weeks.

“On behalf of our entire staff, we would like to apologize for the trouble and concern caused by this,” the release states at the end.