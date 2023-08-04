Bankruptcies | The purchase price of Hotel Punkaharju was confirmed – The buyer is still a mystery

The auction of Hotel Punkaharju’s bankruptcy estate ended on Sunday. The bankruptcy estate has accepted the highest offer.

Hotel Punkaharju’s bankruptcy estate has accepted the highest bid submitted in the auction. The administrator of the bankruptcy estate of Punkaharju Luontomatkilu oy says about the matter Esko Liimatainen in the bulletin.

The auction ended on Sunday, July 30, and a total of nine bids were submitted. The bankruptcy estate is now starting to prepare a deal with the highest bidder.

The highest bid in the auction was 745,000 euros.

According to the release, the buyer of the hotel already has operations in the Savonlinna area. The release states that the buyer does not want to go public yet due to the incomplete nature of the matter.

The release also states that the bankruptcy estate does not intend to comment further on the matter.

Hotel entrepreneur Sami Hoyer applied together with his business partner Mari Kettunen-Väyrynen with Hotel Punkaharjua for voluntary bankruptcy in April.

According to the bankruptcy petition submitted to the district court of Etelä-Savo, Hoyer and Kettunen-Väyrynen filed for bankruptcy of their company called Punkaharju loontomatkilu, which runs a hotel, due to significant insolvency.

Hoyer has been running a hotel located about 30 kilometers from the center of Savonlinna for the past seven years.

According to the bankruptcy application, the hotel company has unpaid invoices of at least over one million euros. The company’s biggest creditor is Suur-Savo Osuuspankki’s collection services, which owes more than 840,000 euros.

According to the bankruptcy application, at the end of March, the company’s equity was around EUR 1.6 million minus. At the same time, the company had a total of 2.9 million euros in short-term and long-term debt.