Bankruptcies | The publisher of the well-being magazine, which collected a flood of complaints, goes bankrupt, the chairman “has not been contacted for a while”

The association has unpaid tax payments of over 120,000 euros. There has been news about the financial messes of various magazines sold in the name of the common good for years.

BULLYING The Attitude to Life Association, which published the anti-news paper, has gone bankrupt.

The tax administration demanded that the association be declared bankrupt, because according to it, the association has more than 120,000 euros in payments in arrears. The amount mainly consists of value added taxes, but late fees and interest increased the pot by a total of more than 23,000 euros.

The association opposed the bankruptcy application, but the Helsinki District Court found in August that the association is insolvent and declared it bankrupt.

To the association related ambiguities have been reported several times.

According to the magazine’s website, Asennetta magazine is “a publication focused on the most common mental problems”.

Attitude to life ry has sold its subscriptions over the phone. It has been a “crown of sorrows” for years and has caused many difficulties for consumers, says the leading expert of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency Raija Marttala.

This year, according to Marttala, the association has had only a couple of contacts with the agency, but last year there were thirty notifications and previously more.

According to complaints received by the agency, for example, magazines have been sold to elderly people with memory problems, and invoices have been sent without justification. However, no answers have been received from customer service when resolving ambiguities.

Also, the commercial purpose and conditions of the order marketed from a charity perspective may have remained unclear, says Marttala.

Helsingin Sanomat did not reach the chairman of the association Rauno from Nissi to comment on the situation. The newspaper’s customer service number was answered by a person who did not agree to give his name. According to him, “Nissinen has not been contacted for a while” and the magazine and the association no longer have any contact.

Suomen Kuvalehten (SK) according to the report, the Asennetta brand has a “long and bumpy history”. The operation of the current magazine started in 2018, when it had a bad reputation Kouluturvaa magazine sales plummeted.

The editor-in-chief took over at that time to pilot Install magazine.

HS reported in 2018 that the background of the Kouluturvaa magazine sold under the guise of preventing school bullying is suspected to be million dollar scam.

At the association there has also been a helpline that promises psychological support to callers. According to the website, the helpline is on vacation until August.

Such has also been the case with the other association of the chairman of the Attitude to Life Association, called Puolustaja. According to SK, the defendant who presented himself as a psychologist could not, for example, advise where the bullied could find peer support or helpful literature.

Nissinen gave an interview to SK in June 2023. Already at that time, he said that the associations he led would have stopped operating.

The parties involved can still appeal the bankruptcy decision to the Court of Appeal.

