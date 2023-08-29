Bankruptcies | The pet store Fauntatarta is filed for bankruptcy – Millions in losses in the background

Faunatar Finland oy, which runs Faunatar pet supply stores, made a loss of one million euros in the last fiscal year.

Pet store chain Faunatar is filed for bankruptcy.

Faunatar Finland Oy, which runs the company’s operations, has filed for bankruptcy in the District Court of Helsinki on August 28. The real estate company Virtanen Yhtiöt oy is mentioned as the applicant for bankruptcy.

Faunatar Finland’s operations have been loss-making. In the most recent one, which ended in December 2022, the company made a loss of one million euros on a turnover of 4.4 million euros.

CEO of Faunatar Finland Oy Kaidi Suu did not give an interview to HS regarding the bankruptcy application, but answered questions by email.

Mouth writes in his email that the company is currently reorganizing its operations. According to Suu, Faunatar Finland oy aims to avoid bankruptcy by reorganizing operations.

Suu writes about Faunatar Finland Oy’s ongoing dispute with one of the company’s previous landlords, which is behind the bankruptcy filing.

“The problem is that in difficult economic times, landlords don’t want to lose their big profits and don’t make compromises, even if the companies have handed over the premises a long time ago,” Suu writes in English.

Faunatatter has 13 stores in different parts of Finland. There are four stores in the capital region. The Helsinki store is located in Kalasatama Red.