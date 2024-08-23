Friday, August 23, 2024
Bankruptcies | The organizer of the Himos chaos festivals files for bankruptcy

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2024
in World Europe
Bankruptcies | The organizer of the Himos chaos festivals files for bankruptcy
Vola events, which filed for bankruptcy, is known as the organizer of the twice organized Himos Winterfest. In the spring, the festival was criticized for its unsuccessful arrangements.

Events the organizer Vola events has filed a bankruptcy petition at the Helsinki District Court, where the case was heard on Friday, August 23. The matter appears from the Insolvency Register maintained by the Legal Register Center.

Vola events is known as the organizer of Himos Winterfest organized in 2023 and 2024. The last winter festival was organized in the area of ​​the Himos skiing center in Jämsä in March of this year.

The company is registered in the trade register in October 2022.

Winterfest made headlines in the spring when event goers blamed the festival of failed arrangements.

There was a delay, for example, in exchanging tickets for wristbands. The audience had been queuing to get in even when the first performers were supposed to start.

Also an artist Sannin the gig at the festival was canceled at the last minute. The festival stated that the event organizer’s missing advance payments were the reason for the cancellation.

There were also complaints selection of dispensing points and, for example, running out of water.

The festival volunteer interviewed by HS also told harsh working conditions.

Winterfest promoter and CEO of Vola Events Kim Riuttamäki admitted at the time for HSthat minor mistakes had been made in the organization of the event. However, he considered the harsh criticism that came through social media to be exaggerated.

After the festival, Riuttamäki apologized for the unsuccessful arrangements in the event’s Instagram stories. He said he took responsibility for the problems and thanked both volunteers and paid employees for their work.

Riuttamaki announced a couple of weeks after the organization of the festival, that he will no longer work as an organizer of Winterfest in the future. A new event organizer was to be announced later.

At the time, Riuttamäki admitted in a video published on the event’s social media channels that the festival was too big a project for him to handle.

“This would have required more experience, more professionals,” he said in the video.

HS reached Riuttamäki by phone on Friday evening, but citing busy meetings, he did not comment on the recent bankruptcy filing.

