Bankruptcies | The number of companies filed for bankruptcy is still growing

Bankruptcies|In Finland, 252 bankruptcies were filed in June, according to Statistics Finland’s latest statistics. The number of bankruptcy applications has been increasing in Finland for over two years now.

The largest number of bankruptcy applications were in the service sector, a total of 121. In the trade sector, 47 companies filed for bankruptcy.

The number of bankruptcy applications has been increasing for more than two years, the release states.

“When you look at the annual rolling sum of bankruptcies, i.e. the number of companies filed for bankruptcy in a 12-month period, it was the lowest at 1,970 companies in January 2021. Now, 3,461 companies have filed for bankruptcy in the 12-month period, i.e. a 76% increase from 2021,” says the chief actuary Tommi Veistämö About Statistics Finland in the bulletin.

About cities the most bankruptcy applications were filed in June in Helsinki, where 54 companies filed for bankruptcy. The second largest number of bankruptcies was filed in Vantaa, where 17 applications were submitted.

“Compared to the twenty-year average, the number of bankruptcy applications has increased in North Karelia by 82 percent and in Central Finland by 50 percent. On the other hand, the number has decreased in South and Central Ostrobothnia, South Savo and Karelia and Päijät-Hämee,” says Veistämö in the press release.