Bankruptcies | The number of bankruptcies remained at record levels in November

Bankruptcies the number remained at record readings in November as well. According to Statistics Finland, 345 bankruptcies were filed in November 2023, which is 112 bankruptcies more than in November of the previous year.

During the past year, the number of bankruptcies has increased by 25 percent. Still, compared to the 1990s recession, very few companies have gone awry. In 1992, almost 7,400 companies collapsed. According to Statistics Finland, there are bankruptcies in almost all industries. The most bankruptcies were in the aggregation category “other services”.

According to Statistics Finland, as many bankruptcies were filed in March 2014 as now in November. The last time more bankruptcy applications were filed than this was in October 1997.

All initiated bankruptcy applications do not lead to final bankruptcy. Head of legislative affairs for Finnish entrepreneurs Tiina Toivonen estimates that around 3,000 companies will eventually end up bankrupt this year.

According to Toivonen, the November figures are partially explained by the bankruptcy filing of two large groups of companies: Puurakentajat Group and all its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy. The subsidiaries of the staffing group Selekta also filed for bankruptcy in November and December.

“Currently, it seems that companies in financial difficulties file for bankruptcy themselves more often than usual,” says Toivonen in his comment.

Bankruptcy however, the companies that were applied for had fewer employees in total than the companies that went bankrupt a year ago. In the past twelve months, 3,293 companies have filed for bankruptcy, which is the most in a quarter of a century, i.e. in practically the entire period after the recession of the 1990s.

Entrepreneurs According to Toivonen, there are many reasons behind bankruptcies, such as the consequences of the corona epidemic and high interest rates. In challenging times, many larger companies have also tightened their capital management. It can be reflected in longer payment times for smaller companies, which in turn tightens the economic situation.

In the construction industry, 69 companies filed for bankruptcy. A year ago in November, the number was 45. In the construction industry, small companies are born and fall all the time, but this year, larger players have also run into difficulties.

This year, bankruptcy has already been initiated in a total of 411 construction companies. If the pace continues at the same level in December, at the end of the year the previous peak of 2011, i.e. 422 bankruptcies, will be clearly surpassed.

Timo Vesala, Chief Economist of Municipal Finance, states in the message service X that the number of bankruptcies will already exceed the post-financial crisis peak in 2009.

Correction at 9:03 a.m.: Timo Vesala is the chief economist of Municipal Finance and not the Association of Municipalities.