Bankruptcies | The Finnish construction giant files for bankruptcy – Last year's turnover was 115 million

According to the company's representative, the completion of the three apartments will be handled by the bankruptcy estate.

from Vantaa construction group Sajucon has announced that it will file for bankruptcy largely due to insolvency.

Itä-Uusimaa district court confirms to STT that the bankruptcy application of the group's parent company Sajucon Asset Management has been received, but it had not yet been processed by Friday morning.

of the Group websites only its subsidiary Sajucon Rakennus will continue to operate.

“The financial situation of the companies has deteriorated rapidly as the autumn progressed, and despite significant adjustment measures, profitability and liquidity could not be improved effectively enough,” states the announcement published on the website.

at Sajucon according to its website, is currently working on two construction projects with seven apartments. Four of these should be completed this month.

Responsible for the company's communications Johannes Heikkilä tells STT that the completion of the three apartments will remain in the bankruptcy estate.

“This destination also has good conditions for completing the project. In the majority of the projects we implement, collateral has been set to protect the buyers of the apartments specifically in case of situations like this,” Heikkilä replies by email.

The company did not agree to a telephone interview.

According to the financial statements, the parent company Sajucon Asset Management has made profitable results in recent years. Even last year, the group's turnover was just under 115 million euros and the operating profit was around 1.3 million.

However, the company's money and bank receivables dwindled significantly during the year: at the end of 2021, approximately EUR 8.2 million of these were recorded in the balance sheet, but at the end of last year, only approximately EUR 830,000.

Construction industry bankruptcies of companies are Statistics Finland have become more common this year. One significant reason is the strong rise in interest rates, which is the background of the war of aggression launched by Russia in Ukraine and the inflation accelerated by the war.

Earlier this year, among other things, the large manufacturer of single-family houses Jukkatalo filed for bankruptcy.