Bankruptcies | The creditor of the background company of Kylpylähotelli Långvik, which filed for bankruptcy, is, among others, Business Finland

Since 2015, Ryokan oy. has been responsible for the business of the Långvik Spa, founded by the oligarch brothers Boris and Arkadi Rotenberg.

Kirkkonumma the background company of the hotel Långvik Ryokan oy filed for bankruptcy Länsi-Uusimaa district court on Friday.

The company’s line of business is hotel and restaurant operations, and in addition it carries out recreation and entertainment activities as well as business related to sports events.

According to the bankruptcy petition, the company is insolvent.

In the bankruptcy petition, Ryokan oy nominates a lawyer as receiver Leif from the Eastto which the company’s four largest creditors have given their support.

Långvik’s website states that the operation of the spa will probably continue for at least the next two weeks under the supervision of a caretaker, who is also trying to find someone to continue the operation.

The company the largest creditors are Leasegreen Finance Oy, which develops the energy efficiency of properties, the management and development company Thousand Lakes Hotels oy, which focuses on accommodation and catering services (which has also operated Långvik’s business), Keskinäinen Työeläkevakuusutkushytto Varma, Valtiokonttori’s Business Finland Group, which offers internationalization and financing services to companies, and Kesko oyj .

Ryokan owes Leasegreen Finance approximately EUR 606,000, Thousand Lakes Hotels approximately EUR 89,000, and Mutual Employment Pension Insurance Company Varma approximately EUR 70,000. Business Finland’s receivables are approximately EUR 70,000 and Kesko Oyj’s EUR 55,000.

According to the bankruptcy application, the company has assets worth 1,108,000 euros.

Ryokan oy’s the chairman and at the same time the only member of its board is Martti Ahtowho is also the chairman of Thousand Lakes Hotels.

The business of Långvik spa was transferred to Ryokan oy in 2015. Oligarch brothers Boris Rotenberg and Arkady Rotenberg the ownership arrangements of the Långvik spa that he founded had been modified even before that due to Russian sanctions.

After Russia was hit by the first wave of sanctions in 2014, the Rotenberg brothers were added to the US sanctions list. They transferred the ownership of the spa business and the Långvik Capital company that owned the property to Boris’s son For Roman Rotenberg.

When Roman Rotenberg also became a target of US sanctions a year later, he transferred the spa business to Ryokan oy. In addition to Martti Ahdo, the other main owner of the company was Boris Rotenberg’s long-term business partner Help Niiniketo.

In this case, only the business changed hands, not the real estate.

In March 2022 HS told, that according to the land registry, since 2004, the 8.9 hectares of land has been owned by Långvik Capital’s subsidiary Tanskarlan Centrum Oy. The company’s latest board chairman is Roman Rotenberg.

The Patent and Registration Authority (PRH) closed down both companies in June 2020, because they had not submitted their financial statement information to the authority for years.

Boris Rotenberg was added to the EU sanctions list in March 2022 after Russia attacked Ukraine. Arkadi Rotenberg had already been added to the EU sanctions list earlier. Both belong to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin close circle. Roman Rotenberg is currently not on the EU sanctions list.

Due to the war of aggression in Russia and the resulting EU sanctions, last fall the Finnish enforcement authority froze the company of the Långvik spa property owned by the Rotenbergs, which meant that the property could not be sold or mortgaged or any other actions taken with it without the permission of the enforcement authority.

In June HS reports The Helsinki district court upheld the freezing of the assets of the Rotenbergs oligarch family in Finland.