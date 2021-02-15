Bankruptcies The bankruptcy of the reception center received its last seal, customer work continues – “The best solution for the continuation of employees and patient work”

The revelation of the hack and the resulting publicity spiral drove Vastamo into bad financial problems. Therapists are due to join Verve from March and patient work will continue.

Psychotherapy center Answer room the business story ends, although the hacker is still unresolved. The Helsinki District Court has officially declared the company bankrupt on Monday.

Bankruptcy due to security issues is extremely exceptional. Also a lawyer elected as Vastamo’s liquidator Lassi Nyyssönen says he has not come across the same.

“This is unprecedented,” says Nyyssönen.

Nyyssönen has already entered into a preliminary agreement to sell Vastamo’s business to Verve, which provides rehabilitation and therapy services. Appointed as trustee in bankruptcy, who started in office on Monday Nina Aganimov and creditors must put their seals on the trade, which can be done now after bankruptcy.

Aganimov’s first assignment as trustee was to lay off Vastamo’s old employees so they could continue on Verve’s payroll in March.

“We strive to keep employees well up to date. It is important for the nest that customer relationships can continue uninterrupted. The employees will be transferred to Verve as former employees, but no customer data will be transferred to the store, ”Aganimov tells HS.

The next step is to seek creditors’ consent to the acquisition. Aganimov notes that the bankruptcy proceedings will continue even if the business of the counterparty changes hands.

Bankruptcy preceded the Extraordinary General Meeting of Vastamo at the end of January. At that time, the owners, ie in practice PTK Midco, the holding company of the investment company Intera Partners decided to liquidate the company. Owned a quarter of the Vastamo Ville Tapio did not attend the Vastamo meeting and has not been in the process of liquidating the company. In a text message to HS, he emphasized that Intera Partners alone was behind the decision.

The purpose of the liquidation procedure is to drive the business down. The procedure may, for example, result in the sale of assets to pay off debts. In some situations, it may be possible to continue operations for longer and to be able to rehabilitate the business, for example to improve the terms of the acquisition.

The situation in the answering machine was too bad for that.

“The company was insolvent, which meant that it had to file for bankruptcy,” says Nyyssönen.

According to an application submitted last week, the company has an estimated EUR 2.2 million in funds, which mainly consist of cash and trade and bank receivables. Instead, the estimated total amount of liabilities is more than EUR 5.9 million.

The largest creditors of the counterparty are OP Corporate Bank, Helsinki Region Cooperative Bank, Ilmarinen Pension Insurance Company, the taxpayer and Finnvera as the guarantor of the loans. OP Corporate Bank’s share of liabilities is EUR 3.5 million.

“After the data breach, the negative spiral of the counterparty was significant and the turnover has decreased, which has reduced the amount of receivables. It has not been possible to cut the cost structure at a fast enough pace, ”says Nyyssönen.

Answer room the turmoil began on October 21 when the company was reported to have been the target of a hack. He was the first to report on the matter Evening News. The respondent filed a criminal complaint at the end of September, but police only reported the matter when the suspected hacker released customer information.

As a result of the hack, data from tens of thousands of patients ended up in the wrong hands. Attempts have been made to blackmail patients with the data and they have been leaked into the dark net several times. The suspected blackmailer has claimed to have seized up to 40,000 patient records.

The announcement of the hacking started a cycle of negative publicity, which is why Vastamo is now known even in the world. Confidence in operations crumbled and the flow of customers stalled.

At the same time, the investigation into the hacking itself continues and the perpetrator is still unknown.

Answer room the sky began with Ville Tapio’s idea.

In 2008, then-27-year-old software developer Ville Tapio and his mother, Psychotherapist Nina Tapio established the Vastamoamo. Ville Tapio, who worked as the CEO, developed the company’s online service himself.

In the beginning, the form of online therapy received criticism in the industry. Some doubted whether psychotherapy could be given online at all.

Ville Tapio­

Three years later, Vastamo established a therapy house in Helsinki Malmi. A couple of years after that, Tapiot began to actively build the Vastamo network. In 2016, Vastamo’s net sales had increased to EUR 5.6 million and operating profit was EUR 0.3 million.

HS told about the growing Vastamo in 2017. Until then, things had rolled smoothly. The clinic had a unique operating model in Finland based on salaried therapists. The company had received permission from the Finnish Labor Association to call itself a social enterprise. At the time, Tapiot said their intention was to continue as a family business. They assured that the company is not going to grow for sale.

In the years 2017–2018 sought rapid growth in the middle to develop the company’s structures to meet the new size range. Based on the management reports, Response was aware of the pressures on systems caused by rapid growth and the risks posed by the sensitivity of customer data.

The warehouse grew by tens of percent year after year. Last year, net sales were approximately EUR 14 million. In 2015–2019, the company’s personnel increased from 91 to 260 employees. According to Nyyssönen, Vastamo currently has about 80–100 employees.

The operating profit also increased with the expansion until 2018, when the company made an operating profit of EUR 682,000. Last year, the operating result collapsed to a loss of EUR 243,000.

Investment company Intera Partners’ holding company PTK Midco and Tapiot signed a deed of sale to sell Vastamo in May 2019. At that time, PTK Midco bought approximately 70 percent of the company’s shares.

The breaches had already taken place at the time of the transactions.

According to internal investigations and a report by the security company Nixu, the data breaches occurred in November 2018 and March 2019.

Several security experts have thought that Vastamo’s security was also poorly organized.

In addition, according to the new owner Ville Tapio knew about hacking and blackmail when already trading, but did not tell the buyer about it. Ville Tapio has disputed the allegation.

Investment company has insisted dissolution of the acquisition and refund of the purchase price.

Last in November from the Board of Directors of Vastamo were left out Representatives of PTK Midcon, including the then Chairman of the Board Tuomas Kahri. He was elected Chairman of the Board and President and CEO Heini Pirttijärvi. He and the entire board resigned in January.

Prior to their resignations, Pirttijärvi and the Board of Directors made a proposal to the Annual General Meeting to liquidate Vastamo.

The financial difficulties of the warehouse have been known. In a seizure application related to Tapio’s assets sent at the end of October, PTK Midco estimated that Vastamo’s shares could lose their value and the company as a whole.

Bankruptcy nevertheless, customer work is scheduled to continue at Vastamo until March 1. After a two-week notice period on March 2, Vastamo’s employees will join Verve.

Verve offers a variety of rehabilitation services and with the acquisition, it will begin offering psychotherapy services. Verven is owned by the Rehabilitation Center Kankaanpää and Kruunupuisto in Punkaharju, which are owned by rehabilitation hospital foundations.

According to liquidator Nyyssönen, there were several factors behind Verve’s choice, such as Verve’s readiness to continue the entire Vastamo business.

“Above all, I and the management believe that an actor with a foundation background can continue to operate in the best possible way and that its operations are sustainable in the long run,” says Nyyssönen.

From the point of view of creditors in particular, the price was important. The purchase price paid by Verve has not been disclosed to the public about Vastamo’s business.

Verve and Vastamo have said that no information systems or customer and patient data will be transferred in the store. Customer relationships start at Verve from scratch and Verve has a Class A Loyalty-compliant customer and patient information system.

According to Nyyssönen, the most important thing at this stage was to think about what kind of solution would benefit employees and customers the most.

“This was by far the best solution for the company’s employees and the continuation of patient work, ie for the most vulnerable,” says Nyyssönen.