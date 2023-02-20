Bankruptcies | Some of the victims of Vastamo’s data breach are receiving compensation from the bankruptcy estate

A total of 16.8 million euros in receivables are required from the counter.

Bankruptcy The former clients of the established psychotherapy center Vastaamo are receiving financial compensation from the bankruptcy estate.

Helsinki The district court has confirmed Vastaamo’s distribution list, on the basis of which the assets of the bankruptcy estate are distributed to creditors. According to the distribution list, receivables of a total of 16.8 million euros are required from the Counter.

The final amounts to be paid to the creditors and the victims of Vastaamo’s data breach will only be known later. They depend, among other things, on how much the bankruptcy estate accumulates from debt collection actions and how much legal costs are caused by litigation. After this, it is known what the bankruptcy estate’s distribution percentage is, i.e. how much of the receivables is actually paid to the creditors.

About 1,000 private individuals have accepted the administrator’s settlement proposal, according to which each individual would be paid 2,500 euros if enough money was found in the estate to pay all the claims.

Most likely, the amount will be significantly lower in the end.

Of the 26 private individuals who demanded compensation from the Office, they have not accepted the settlement proposal, and the processing of these claims is still continuing in court. These individuals have about a month to indicate whether they will continue to litigate in the dispute.

The reception desk administrator, lawyer Nina Aganimov says that creditors and former customers of Vastaamo are going to be paid part of the receivables already in advance in the spring. So far, it is not possible to say how big the sum is.

According to Aganimov, efforts have been made to protect the victims of Vastamo’s data breach in the investigations of the bankruptcy estate. For example, their names have been removed from the distribution list.

“It has been deemed that enough damage and grief has happened to them. Pesä has tried to instruct and inform them, and meet their demands,” says Aganimov.

The reception desk the largest creditor is Vastaamo’s majority owner, i.e. Intera Partners’ holding company PTK Midco, whose right of recourse claims are EUR 4.84 million according to the distribution list.

In addition, OP corporate bank’s receivables are 3.6 million euros, Helsinki region OP’s receivables are approximately 375,000 euros, and Ilmarinen’s insurance premium receivables are well over 980,000 euros.

Uusimaa’s Ely center has a total of well over 690,000 euros in salary security receivables, 460,000 euros in tax receivables from the taxman, and 187,000 euros in receivables from Citycon, including rents.

Finnvera is applying for guarantee claims for more than 658,000 euros, and Business Finland for development financing claims for more than 71,000 euros.

Helsinki the district court officially declared Vastaamo bankrupt in February 2021. Before this, it was decided to sell Vastaamo’s business to Verve, which provides rehabilitation and therapy services.

The turmoil at the reception started on October 21, 2020, when the company was reported to have been the target of a data breach.

Currently, we are waiting for information on when the data breach was suspected Julius Kivimäki will be handed over to Finland from France.