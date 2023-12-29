Bankruptcies | Putin's attack started a chain reaction: Now 50 apartments are going bankrupt in the middle of the Finnish winter

A total of 49 apartments will remain empty in Mänttä-Vilppula's Kolho after two housing companies went bankrupt.

Seven the terraced house will be deserted in Mänttä-Vilppula by the end of the year.

The Vilppula Aurinkorinte and Vilppula Aurinkopuisto housing stock companies located on Loilanmäentie in Kolho filed their bankruptcy petition with the Pirkanmaa district court in mid-December.

“The apartments will soon get cold. According to my information, even the last tenants will leave by the end of the year”, the chairman of the board of the Aurinkopuisto housing company Toivo Kössilä tells.

The Aurinkopuisto housing stock company includes two buildings with a total of 14 apartments. Kössilä owns nine of the apartments. Aurinkorinne's company includes five buildings with 35 apartments. Most of the apartments in Aurinkorinte are owned by the property managers of both housing companies Markku Kaitakari owned by the company.

The houses are located 15 kilometers from the center of the former Vilppula municipality.

Kaitakari says that the worst problems started after Russia started the war of aggression in Ukraine.

“That's when costs started to skyrocket,” Kaitakari says.

Electricity and oil prices rose. Repair costs increased.

Kolho is also a migration loss area and it has been difficult to find tenants. Two of the apartments owned by Kössilä have been empty for a couple of years, one already ten. The apartment was destroyed by the former tenants, and it was never repaired.

Kaitakari says that people have lived in the apartments he owns on rent. However, he does not want to comment on the company's situation in more detail.

Kössilä says that he has accumulated about 10,000 euros in rent receivables. According to Kössilä's information, Kaitakari has tens of thousands of euros in consideration receivables in addition to rental receivables.

The men say that they have been trying to save housing associations for a couple of years already. However, both companies have had time to accumulate a lot of repair debt, and no loan has been granted from the bank.

“We tried to apply even last fall,” says Kössilä.

On the other hand, the problems can be seen to have started earlier.

Aurinkopuisto and Aurinkorinne houses were originally built as apartments for industrial workers. According to Kössilä, precast concrete houses do not have back doors or backyards. The houses are built cheaply.

The jobs have since disappeared.

Kössilä says that he bought the houses in Aurinkopuisto in 2007, after which he has sold five apartments. According to him, the deals were not profitable in the first place.

“In short, it was this kind of family business. Buying these was a mistake on my part,” says Kössilä.

According to him, Kaitakari also bought the buildings from the same person.

Kössilä estimates that with the bankruptcy, 50,000 euros will “come into the jacket so that it swings”, but the personal finances will not collapse into a loss.

“Yes, I'll be fine, I'm just sulking here. It's a shame that you had to get involved in such a thing.”

Kössilä cannot say what will happen to the buildings in the future.

“Then will they stay in the city's account? These would be quite livable houses. You just have to have someone with money and passion.”

Tenants and other owners have reacted to Kössilä and Kaitakari's decision with understanding, says Kössilä. All tenants have found new apartments.

According to Kössilä, relations with relatives are also still fine.