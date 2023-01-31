Bankruptcies | Patrik Björkström from St. Petersburg accidentally ended up as a creditor of the scandalous company FTX

Crypto exchange FTX crashed last fall when the company’s billion-dollar debts were revealed. FTX’s list of creditors includes, among others, the St. Petersburg illustrator Patrik Björkström. He says that he ended up on the list by chance.

Crypto exchange FTX went bankrupt last November. FTX’s balance sheet has a gap of billions of euros, and the company’s management is suspected of serious abuses.

Last Thursday, a list of FTX’s creditors was announced. The list is a huge, 115-page table that mentions thousands of companies around the world. There are also four companies listed as domiciled in Finland.

Perhaps the most surprising Finnish name on the list is Patrik Björkström Illustration. It is about an illustrator from St. Petersburg Patrik Björkström trade name. According to Björkström, he ended up on FTX’s list of creditors in a rather special way.

Björkström makes illustrations for game companies. A California game company offered him a small illustration job last fall, and Björkström accepted the offer.

“The assignment was a pretty ordinary small job, two illustrations for a game under development. The schedule was tight, but I did the work as agreed.”

Björkström had finished the pictures at the beginning of November, when the client told them that their parent company, the crypto exchange FTX, had filed for bankruptcy.

The gaming company went out of business right away, and they couldn’t pay the bill. According to Björkström, he was asked to send the invoice directly to FTX.

“I googled what the heck is FTX. I had never heard of such a company. Then I realized from the news that it’s a bit bigger now.”

In the game or ordered images had nothing to do with cryptocurrencies. According to Björkström, he has never invested in cryptocurrencies or even followed the crypto market. Still, he ended up as a creditor of the scandal-ridden crypto exchange.

Björkström heard that his name appears on FTX’s public list of creditors when HS contacted him on Friday.

“I knew that FTX owed me money and that there was some kind of list of the company’s creditors, but I didn’t know that such a list would be made public.”

Björkström does not believe that he will get his money from FTX. It doesn’t really matter, because it was a small amount. He finds the situation mostly amusing.

“It feels funny. A bit like the feeling that what the hell is my name even doing on that list. I would like a small compensation for a few days’ work, and FTX is missing billions.”

of FTX there are three other Finnish names on the list of creditors: Aiven, Appfollow and Supermetrics. They are all fast growing software companies.

According to the cloud service company Aiven, FTX bought its services through an external vendor, and Aiven therefore has no direct customer relationship with FTX.

“Aiven has been automatically identified as one of the many creditors of FTX in the bankruptcy proceedings”, Aiven’s Director of Communications Anniina Sulku says via text message. According to Sulu, it is a small sum of a few thousand dollars, and Aiven does not intend to continue with collection efforts because of that.

Another Finnish company, Appfollow, would not be included in FTX’s list of creditors, Appfollow’s lawyer Emma Laakkonen tells.

“We have delivered to them [FTX:lle] one invoice earlier last year, but it happened before FTX filed for bankruptcy and the invoice was paid on time, so there are currently no open receivables.”

“We have been in contact with the United States about how to proceed in order to remove the name from the list of creditors, when there is no basis for it,” Laakkonen says via email.

Supermetrics did not respond to HS’s emailed questions.

“ “Not once in my career have I seen such a complete failure in the implementation of business regulation.”

of FTX the situation therefore seems quite confused, and no wonder. For years, the company circulated huge amounts of money and invested in the crypto market with a debt leverage of billions of euros, but the company’s management did not keep a record of debts and assets.

Hired to clear up FTX’s mess John J. Ray III has described FTX’s financial situation in extreme terms.

“Not once in my career have I seen such a complete failure in the implementation of corporate regulation or a complete absence of reliable financial information as in this case. The situation is unprecedented,” Ray wrote in documents filed with the court in November.

Ray is known for cleaning up the messes of disaster companies. He was handling, among other things, the bankruptcy of the energy company Enron at the beginning of the millennium. Enron is one of the most famous and infamous corporate scandals in American history.

In addition to accounting irregularities, FTX’s corporate structure has also attracted attention. The parent company has more than a hundred subsidiaries around the world, and FTX’s managers have made countless investments in growth companies and other projects.

The list of FTX’s creditors published on Thursday reportedly includes only FTX’s corporate creditors. FTX had millions of customers in the crypto exchange, whose funds are still stuck in the FTX exchange. The names of FTX’s clients have not been published.