Bankruptcies | Only 22-year-old Julius Jatuli bought his first home in “the best possible place” – Then everything went wrong

Student Julius Jatuli is not sure if he will buy an apartment in Joensuu again.

Julius Jatulilla I had exceptionally bad luck with my first apartment. He bought an apartment in an apartment building in Joensuu, the construction work of which was left unfinished due to the developer’s bankruptcy. Later, the housing company also went bankrupt.

Jatuli bought an apartment in Penttilänranta’s Mundus property in October last year. It was Jatuli’s first home, for which he had saved up for two to three years by going to work. Jatuli paid more than 117,000 euros for the 28.5 square meter apartment.

Jatuli wanted to move to Penttilänranta because of its good location: Jatuli is studying to become a forestry engineer, so the university of applied sciences is nearby, as are shops and the city center.

“There is no better location in Joensuu to live in an apartment building than Penttilänranta. At least for the view

Jatuli’s plans were to move to a new apartment this fall. While waiting for that, he paid both the rent for his apartment and the interest on the mortgage he took out.

In January, the broker announced that the brokerage firm was withdrawing from the project because the construction of the houses had been interrupted.

From Penttilänranta the people who bought the apartment have received most of the money they paid back, says the lawyer of the law firm Kontturi & Co, which represents the apartment buyers Tatu Hirvonen.

The houses in Penttilänranta, Mundus and Firmus, are still in the construction phase. The builder of the houses, Kesälahten Rakennus oy, went bankrupt in September and a replacement builder has not been found for the houses. In November, both building societies also went bankrupt.

Not a single apartment had been sold from the firm. Five apartments in Mundus had been sold. It was not immediately clear whether the buyers would get their money back.

“I can’t tell you the exact euro amounts, but it is said that almost all of the purchase prices paid have been recovered,” says Hirvonen.

However, the home buyers did not survive without financial losses.

“Of course, depending on the form of financing, customers may also incur interest costs and similar damages. There is still a little clarification in those respects.”

Jatuli also got almost all of the money he spent on his apartment back. However, Jatuli had to pay 2,000–3,000 euros in legal fees himself.

Next At Jatuli are planning to save for a new first home. However, he is not sure if the apartment is located in Joensuu.

“I only have a good year of studies left, so I don’t know if I will buy an apartment in Joensuu again. I’m from Tampere, so maybe I’ll buy there to see.”

The Penttilänranta apartment was meant to be an apartment during my studies. After his studies, Jatuli planned to keep it as an investment apartment.

He is not optimistic about the half-finished buildings in Penttilänranta.

“Personally, I don’t think anyone will build it until, for example, the city gives it a boost. Because the entire building has been unprotected from the weather for a year,” he reflects and continues:

“And the world situation is such that who wants to take responsibility for that construction?”

The incident has also been reported Karelian.