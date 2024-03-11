Bankruptcies | One phone call destroyed the business – Entrepreneur Niilo Mäntylä tells what bankruptcy feels like

Suomen Pienkone oy was declared bankrupt at the beginning of March. Niilo Mäntylä, an entrepreneur from Valkeakoski, tells how the emotionally difficult decision to close the company was made: “Everything melted with one phone call.”

Three years as the entrepreneur of Suomen Pienkonepiste taught Niilo Mäntylä a lot. This included personnel hiring and management, accounting and financial management. He wants to talk openly about the bankruptcy, because there is still a lot of shame associated with the subject. In the archive photo, Mäntylä in 2020.

Petri Markkanen Valkeakoski Sanomat

8:15

In Valkeakoski and Suomen Pienkonepiste oy, which operated in Lempäälä, has been declared bankrupt at the beginning of March. The matter is confirmed by Pienkonepiste's entrepreneur Niilo Mäntylä.

In addition to the general tightening of the economic situation, the company, which sold household appliances and repaired home and garden equipment, was also hit by the end of cooperation with an important supplier for the company.