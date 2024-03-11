Bankruptcies | One phone call destroyed the business – Entrepreneur Niilo Mäntylä tells what bankruptcy feels like

Suomen Pienkone oy was declared bankrupt at the beginning of March. Niilo Mäntylä, an entrepreneur from Valkeakoski, tells how the emotionally difficult decision to close the company was made: “Everything melted with one phone call.”
Petri Markkanen Valkeakoski Sanomat
In Valkeakoski and Suomen Pienkonepiste oy, which operated in Lempäälä, has been declared bankrupt at the beginning of March. The matter is confirmed by Pienkonepiste's entrepreneur Niilo Mäntylä.
In addition to the general tightening of the economic situation, the company, which sold household appliances and repaired home and garden equipment, was also hit by the end of cooperation with an important supplier for the company.
