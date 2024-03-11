Monday, March 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bankruptcies | One phone call destroyed the business – Entrepreneur Niilo Mäntylä tells what bankruptcy feels like

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Bankruptcies | One phone call destroyed the business – Entrepreneur Niilo Mäntylä tells what bankruptcy feels like

Suomen Pienkone oy was declared bankrupt at the beginning of March. Niilo Mäntylä, an entrepreneur from Valkeakoski, tells how the emotionally difficult decision to close the company was made: “Everything melted with one phone call.”

Three years as the entrepreneur of Suomen Pienkonepiste taught Niilo Mäntylä a lot. This included personnel hiring and management, accounting and financial management. He wants to talk openly about the bankruptcy, because there is still a lot of shame associated with the subject. In the archive photo, Mäntylä in 2020. Picture: Alpo Eerola / Valkeakoski Sanomat archive

Petri Markkanen Valkeakoski Sanomat

In Valkeakoski and Suomen Pienkonepiste oy, which operated in Lempäälä, has been declared bankrupt at the beginning of March. The matter is confirmed by Pienkonepiste's entrepreneur Niilo Mäntylä.

In addition to the general tightening of the economic situation, the company, which sold household appliances and repaired home and garden equipment, was also hit by the end of cooperation with an important supplier for the company.

See also  Drug treatments | Australia was the first in the world to approve the use of psychedelics in therapy

#Bankruptcies #phone #call #destroyed #business #Entrepreneur #Niilo #Mäntylä #tells #bankruptcy #feels

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Resident Evil 3, a Jill Valentine cosplay from Kalinka Fox in the classic version

Resident Evil 3, a Jill Valentine cosplay from Kalinka Fox in the classic version

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result