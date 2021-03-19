Bankruptcies Now it is certain: Samuji is bankrupt and ceases to exist

Samuj, which has suffered from payment difficulties for years, is coming to an end.

Finn fashion house Samuji has been declared bankrupt on Thursday. The information appears from the listing of Asiakastieto’s bankruptcy cases.

A week ago on Friday, the founder of Samuji Samu-Jussi Koski said the company has filed for bankruptcy. Following a bankruptcy petition filed by a company, the debtor is declared bankrupt immediately.

Samuji says on his social media channels that the activity will continue for another two weeks.

Samuji has suffered from payment difficulties for a long time and the company has once been rescued from bankruptcy with crowdfunding.

Samuji seemed to have survived about their recent payment difficulties back in December. Earlier in the fall the Tax Administration had filed for Samujia bankruptcy.

The corona crisis once again brought more serious difficulties for Samuji than in previous years, which the company could no longer overcome.

Even state interest rate subsidies could not help the company because Samuji would not have received them due to its weak economic history.

“We had taken many reorganization measures during the late autumn and early spring and we thought the direction was right in the light of the figures, but then when the covid-19 situation started and the store closed, sales fell a lot at the beginning,” Koski said. To HS last May.

At the time, HS also asked Koski if he believed Samuji would survive the corona crisis.

“Of course, I hope Samuji survives the interest rate crisis, but it is still too early to say,” Koski replied.