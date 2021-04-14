Bankruptcies New information about the bankruptcy of the craft brewery Brewdog: Taxpayer’s receivables over 40,000 euros

According to the Tax Administration’s bankruptcy application, the Tax Administration’s receivables, including penalties for delay, total almost 40,450 euros.

For artisan cells the tax liabilities of the specialized Brewdog company are more than 40,000 euros. Brewdog is originally a Scottish brewery. HS said last Wednesday that the taxpayer is filing for the bankruptcy of Brewdog’s Finnish company due to insolvency.

At that time, HS applied to the Helsinki District Court for a bankruptcy application from the Tax Administration. The district court filed the application on Tuesday afternoon. According to the application, the Tax Administration’s receivables, including penalties for delay, total almost 40,450 euros.

Penalties for delay have been calculated until 7 April.

Brewdog closed the popular bar in Helsinki’s Viiskulma for six years permanently in May last year due to the interest rate crisis.

Last May, the intention was that the company’s Tampere restaurant would continue to operate after last spring’s restaurant restrictions, the company’s Finnish CEO Joakim Stenius said at the time.

HS also tried to get an interview with Stenius last week, but HS failed to reach him.

Pentagon The bar was opened in 2014. Brewdog’s Finnish company had a turnover of EUR 1.0 million in the second year and an operating loss of EUR 211,000.

Debt collection agencies have bearded debts to Brewdog along the spring. Some of the payment requests have been only one hundred euros.