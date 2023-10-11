Bankruptcies | Mika Kasanen’s company fell victim to creative destruction, and many startups face the same fate: “There will be bankruptcies next year.”

When Mika Kasanen founded his company in 2017, there was still hope in the Finnish education sector.

The number of bankruptcies of startup companies turned upward. However, the real test will not be until next year, when there will be a bigger wave of bankruptcies, venture capitalists predict.

In January 2023 was sold by the bankruptcy estate in an online auction Mika Kasanen startup company’s Macbook Air laptops. The machine changed hands for 480 euros.

Everything started to be over. It was time to turn off the lights.

When the company had ten employees at its best, in the end only the CEO remained. And then the caretaker.