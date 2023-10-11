Wednesday, October 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bankruptcies | Mika Kasanen’s company fell victim to creative destruction, and many startups face the same fate: “There will be bankruptcies next year.”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bankruptcies | Mika Kasanen’s company fell victim to creative destruction, and many startups face the same fate: “There will be bankruptcies next year.”

When Mika Kasanen founded his company in 2017, there was still hope in the Finnish education sector. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

The number of bankruptcies of startup companies turned upward. However, the real test will not be until next year, when there will be a bigger wave of bankruptcies, venture capitalists predict.

In January 2023 was sold by the bankruptcy estate in an online auction Mika Kasanen startup company’s Macbook Air laptops. The machine changed hands for 480 euros.

Everything started to be over. It was time to turn off the lights.

When the company had ten employees at its best, in the end only the CEO remained. And then the caretaker.

#Bankruptcies #Mika #Kasanens #company #fell #victim #creative #destruction #startups #face #fate #bankruptcies #year

See also  Three-way fatal crash | The driver saw in the rear-view mirror how the car behind started to roll - This is known about Kolar
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
America is discussing with Israel and Egypt providing safe passage for Gaza civilians

America is discussing with Israel and Egypt providing safe passage for Gaza civilians

Recommended

No Result
View All Result