Bankruptcies | Media: Itärajan Ostoskylä Zsar filed for bankruptcy

On the eastern border outlet village Zsar has filed for bankruptcy. The company filed a bankruptcy petition with the Helsinki District Court today, they say, among other things Over and Kymen Sanomat.

According to the media, in addition to Zsar, its subsidiary, the real estate joint-stock company East Gate Development, has also filed for bankruptcy. Both companies are undergoing corporate restructuring.

Zsar is located in Kymenlaakso near the Vaalimaa border inspection station. The outlet village opened in 2018 was designed for Russian shopping tourists.

When the corona pandemic started in the spring, the whole village had to be put under quarantine for a couple of months. Potential customers remained behind the border, and employees had to be laid off.

At the end of 2020, Zsar and its subsidiary East Gate Development applied for corporate restructuring. The restructuring procedure is an alternative to bankruptcy. The aim of the procedure is to organize the debts and restore the company’s operations.