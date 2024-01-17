Bankruptcies | Last year was dark for companies: More bankruptcies than during the financial crisis

In December, 244 bankruptcies were filed, which is 22 bankruptcies more than the previous year.

Last during the year, more bankruptcies were filed in Finland than during the 2009 financial crisis.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Wednesday, 244 bankruptcies were filed in December 2023, which is 22 bankruptcies more than in December of the previous year.

During 2023, 3,315 companies filed for bankruptcy, which is 25 percent more than the previous year. During the financial crisis in 2009, 3,275 companies filed for bankruptcy.

Still, compared to the recession of the 1990s, the number of companies that went bankrupt is significantly lower. During the worst recession in 1992, 7,391 companies went bankrupt. During the recession, bankruptcies were filed at a maximum of more than 700 per month.

Finland Head of legislative affairs for entrepreneurs Tiina Toivonen estimates that the bankruptcy peak is not behind yet.

“Based on January's data, the number of bankruptcy applications will remain at a high level for at least the beginning of the year. Construction firms are still in trouble, but bankruptcies can also be expected in the trade and service sectors,” he says in the press release.

There are many reasons behind bankruptcies, such as difficult economic times after the coronavirus pandemic, high interest rates and increased costs.

“A quarter of bankruptcies are caused by companies not receiving their own receivables from their contractual partners on time,” says Toivonen.

Statistics Finland According to

In the construction industry, 782 companies filed for bankruptcy last year.

There were 5,051 person-years under the threat of bankruptcy in the other services sector and 4,018 person-years in the construction sector.

The main field of other services includes, for example, information and communication services, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services, educational services, health and social services, and art, entertainment and recreation activities.

In December 2023, the most bankruptcies were filed in the other services, construction and trade industries. 100 bankruptcies were initiated in the other services sector, 59 in the construction sector and 35 in the trade sector.

Correction 17.1. at 17:59: Updated the title of the search engine. Previously, the title incorrectly stated that it was this year's municipality-specific bankruptcy information. The information is from 2023.