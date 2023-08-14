Bankruptcies | Kauppalehti: The background company of the Rotenbergs’ former hotel filed for bankruptcy

The company filed for bankruptcy with the Länsi-Uusimaa district court on Friday.

Kirkkonumma Ryokan oy, the background company of the hotel Långvik, has filed for bankruptcy. The company filed for bankruptcy with the West Uusimaa District Court on Friday, according to the insolvency register.

The former owner of the spa hotel was Långvik Capital. The company has been owned by the Rotenberg oligarch family of Russian background, Kauppalehti tells.

In 2015, hotel Långvik’s restaurant and hotel operations was transferred For Ryokan oy. The same year Roma, Boris and Arkady Rotenberg was placed on the US sanctions list.

The largest shareholders of the ryokan at the time were Martti Ahto and Help Niiniketo. Ahto is still the chairman of Ryokan’s board according to the financial statements, Kauppalehti says.

