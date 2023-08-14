Monday, August 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bankruptcies | Kauppalehti: The background company of the Rotenbergs’ former hotel filed for bankruptcy

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bankruptcies | Kauppalehti: The background company of the Rotenbergs’ former hotel filed for bankruptcy

The company filed for bankruptcy with the Länsi-Uusimaa district court on Friday.

Kirkkonumma Ryokan oy, the background company of the hotel Långvik, has filed for bankruptcy. The company filed for bankruptcy with the West Uusimaa District Court on Friday, according to the insolvency register.

The former owner of the spa hotel was Långvik Capital. The company has been owned by the Rotenberg oligarch family of Russian background, Kauppalehti tells.

In 2015, hotel Långvik’s restaurant and hotel operations was transferred For Ryokan oy. The same year Roma, Boris and Arkady Rotenberg was placed on the US sanctions list.

The largest shareholders of the ryokan at the time were Martti Ahto and Help Niiniketo. Ahto is still the chairman of Ryokan’s board according to the financial statements, Kauppalehti says.

Read more: District Court: Rotenberg’s Långvik stores evade sanctions – the freezes remained in effect

Read more: A luxury villa, Lapin tilus and dilapidated apartment buildings – Ulosotto has frozen Boris Rotenberg’s assets for more than 10 million euros already

See also  PF investigates interference by Torres in the 2nd round of elections

Read more: Auvo Niiniketo, who handled the affairs of the Rotenberg oligarch family in Finland, is leaving the Långvik spa company

#Bankruptcies #Kauppalehti #background #company #Rotenbergs #hotel #filed #bankruptcy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bolsonaro criticizes preventive detention of his assistants

Bolsonaro criticizes preventive detention of his assistants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result