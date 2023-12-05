Bankruptcies | Ilmarinen applies for bankruptcy of a solar panel company – payments of more than 300,000 euros are in arrears

Valoeta files for bankruptcy of the pension insurance company Ilmarinen.

For solar panels and -cells, the Valoe stock company is being filed for bankruptcy. Trading in Valoe shares on the Helsinki Stock Exchange was suspended on Tuesday.

The company has been filed for bankruptcy by the pension insurance company Ilmarinen. The bankruptcy application was filed on Tuesday in the district court of Etelä-Savo.

According to the bankruptcy application, Valoe has failed to pay employment pension insurance premiums and late payment interest for approximately 310,000 euros.

Valoe’s operation has been loss-making for several years. According to the financial statements, the company’s operating result in 2022 was EUR 5.6 million in loss. The company’s turnover at that time was 1.3 million euros.

Founded in the 1970s, Valoe has factories in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Juva, Finland. The company manufactures solar panels in Finland and solar cells in Lithuania.

The company says it employs 34 employees in Finland and 15 in Lithuania.

He was the first to tell about the bankruptcy application Trade magazine.