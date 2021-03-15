Bankruptcies Customer information: Fifth fewer bankruptcy applications than last year

According to customer data, individual peaks have been seen in the bankruptcy applications in the catering and transport sectors, but the overall situation is still stable.

Bankruptcy applications the number this year has remained well below last year’s level.

According to data collected by Asiakastieto, by the end of last week, a total of 525 companies have filed for bankruptcy this year. It is about 19 percent less than in the corresponding period last year, when the interest rate pandemic had not yet hit the Finnish economy.

Last week, 60 companies filed for bankruptcy, the same number as at the same time last year.

Bankruptcy the temporary change in the law restricting the application expired at the end of January. It is expected to be reflected in an increase in the number of companies declared bankrupt. However, the bankruptcy situation may be alleviated by a law extending the presumption of insolvency, which will remain in force until the end of September.

According to data collected by Statistics Finland, 117 bankruptcies were filed in January, which is 179 bankruptcies or about 60 per cent less than at the same time a year earlier.

Asiakastieto started publishing bankruptcy application statistics, which are updated every few weeks, in March last year.