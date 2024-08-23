Bankruptcies | Because of this, Arttu Wiskar’s bankrupt restaurant owes a significant amount to the Työväen Urheiluliito

Bankruptcies|The restaurant was located in Kivenlahti, Espoo.

Musician Arttu Wiskarin The Wiskarila restaurant located in Espoo’s Kivenlahti has filed for bankruptcy due to unpaid debts. Almost 100,000 euros was accumulated in debt, and attention is particularly drawn to the fact that the biggest bearer is Työväen Urheiluliitto TUL ry.

TUL has not received no less than 41,962 euros in unpaid rent from the restaurant, confirms TUL’s general secretary Riku Tapio. The restaurant was located in a commercial apartment owned by TUL.

Since the amount of debt is already quite large, it is not just the rents of the past months.

“It has had time to accumulate some distance,” says Tapio.

At TUL, there is little belief that almost nothing will come back from the bankruptcy estate.

“This is purely on the side of guesswork, but after the restaurant bankruptcy, the bankruptcy estate does not have much value left to share. I consider these receivables to be very outdated,” says Tapio.

Ilta-Sanomat said that there were changes in the company’s management during the bankruptcy. Wiskari and Mark Fry resigned from the board on July 23. Wiskar’s spouse remained the responsible person Pauliina Wiskariwho served as the restaurant’s CEO and chairman of the board.

Wiskarila was open for the last time on August 15.