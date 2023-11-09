Bankruptcies | Bankruptcies of pharmacies are really rare, but the trustee of the industry spells dark times for pharmacies

In the last eleven years, only three pharmacies have gone bankrupt.

In Hakaniemi Kallio’s pharmacy went bankrupt at the end of October. According to HS information, the pharmacy was filed for bankruptcy by the taxman.

According to Asiakastieto’s statistics, pharmacy bankruptcies are rare in Finland. In the last eleven years, apart from the Kallio pharmacy, only two pharmacies have gone bankrupt. One of these was located in Helsinki and one in Nousiai.

The bankruptcy of Helsinki’s Willhelms pharmacy took place in 2012. This was preceded by the pharmacy’s move from the central Aleksanterinkatu to the slightly more remote Kasarmikatu. Founded in 1723, Willhelms pharmacy was the first pharmacy in Helsinki.

Nousiainte’s pharmacy went bankrupt in 2017. Helsingin Sanomat news from the pharmacy in 2016, when the pharmacist’s business license was revoked due to suspicions of abuse. According to the Medicines Act, the pharmacy license is personal, and pharmacists are private entrepreneurs.

Association of Pharmacists finance and administration director Nella Paakkolanvaara confirms that there have been few bankruptcies over time, but thinks that the situation is changing.

According to Paakkolanvaara, pharmacy operations have become riskier due to increased costs and the government’s drug savings. Drug savings refers to the decision made by the previous government to change the drug tax for prescription drugs.

The goal was to reduce drug users’ expenses and reduce the government’s reimbursement expenses.

For pharmacies, this meant that the margins they received from the sale of medicines were cut.

“This has radically changed the situation. Among other things, the changes have made it no longer profitable for pharmacies to sell prescription drugs alone.”

Lumpy danger fears that worse is to come if the government’s planned changes to pharmacy operations go through. Among other things, new drug savings and the partial exemption of over-the-counter medicines are included in the government program.

“We already have a phenomenon where pharmacists in Konkari give up their pharmacies before their time, because the situation is currently so uncertain.”

“If you think that you are tied to your pharmacy with your personal finances and you don’t know if you will get paid at all next year, then it takes away motivation from business activities.”

Pharmacists work under a business name and take out the loans from the establishment of the pharmacy in their own names. The collateral for the loan may be, for example, your own apartment.

In the year The 2018 Competition and Consumer Agency report stated that the average operating profit per pharmacist was 252,000 euros. The pharmacist pays progressive income tax on the operating profit.

There are no statistics yet on the effects of last year’s changes on income.