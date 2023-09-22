Bankruptcies | Bankruptcies have increased in every sector – see the situation in your municipality

In January–August, the number of bankruptcies filed especially in the construction industry and in the tourism and restaurant industry has grown rapidly.

in Finland companies are now collapsing at the fastest rate since the 2013-2014 euro crisis. According to data published by Statistics Finland this week, a total of 283 bankruptcies were filed in August, which is 56 bankruptcies more than at the same time a year earlier.

The number of filed bankruptcies has increased by 22 percent in the previous twelve months.

In January–August, bankruptcies in the construction industry have grown the most. The number of filed bankruptcies in the industry has increased by more than 43 percent compared to January–August 2022.

More than 32 percent more bankruptcies have been filed in the accommodation and catering business than last year. In the comparison period, the number of bankruptcies filed for companies operating in industry, mining, and energy and water supply has increased by 27 percent.

Finland Chief Economist of Entrepreneurs (SY). Juhana Brotherus predicted on Wednesday that there will be many bankruptcies at the end of the year as well.

Brotherus predicts that the number of bankruptcies will remain at a high level for the rest of the year, until the situation is eased by a turnaround in the economic cycle and interest rates next year.

“This year we will end up close to the numbers of the financial crisis, when there were more than 3,200 bankruptcies the last and only time this millennium,” Brotherus estimated on Wednesday.