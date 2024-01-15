Monday, January 15, 2024
Bankruptcies | Another medium-sized company victim in the construction industry: FH Rakentajat was declared bankrupt

January 15, 2024
Rakennusliike FH Rakentajat and construction company FH Invest were declared bankrupt last week.

Construction industry received yet another medium-sized company victim when the construction company FH Rakentajat was declared bankrupt.

Finnish Home Constructions, under its official business name, filed for bankruptcy in the Itä-Uusimaa district court at the end of December. The court declared the company bankrupt on Monday, January 8, according to the insolvency register maintained by the Legal Registry Center.

In December, the same owners' construction company FH Invest also filed for bankruptcy. The company was also declared bankrupt on January 8.

For twenty years, FH Rakentajat has built, among other things, terraced and apartment buildings in the region of Southern Savo, Southern Finland, Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso.

In 2022, according to Suomen Asiakastieto, the construction company made an operating loss of 137,000 euros with a turnover of around 18 million euros. At that time, the company employed 25 people.

The construction company FH Invest, on the other hand, made a profit of 843,000 euros with a turnover of approximately 39.7 million euros in the same year.

About putting the companies into bankruptcy was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

