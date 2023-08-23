Bankruptcies | An entire apartment building went bankrupt in the center of Varkaus – The shareholders lost everything

The bankruptcy of a housing company is always a tragic event for people. In connection with bankruptcy, residents lose their ownership of the shares in their own apartments.

Whole the housing company has gone bankrupt in the center of Varkaus. The property at Kauppakatu 40 is mostly empty. There are a few businesses and several residents in the house.

Varkaus is an industrial town of about 20,000 inhabitants in North Savo. The city is known above all for its Stora Enso factory.

Nest keeper Ville-Veikko Sallinen according to which the bankruptcy was due to unpaid consideration.

“The shortfall has come especially from vacant business premises.”

Nordea’s office, which operated in the housing company’s premises, moved to new premises in early 2021.

The district court of Pohjois-Savo declared Kauppakatu 40 real estate limited company bankrupt on August 11, 2023.

In a housing company, the partner does not own the apartment, but the shares that entitle them to control the apartment. Bankruptcy means that the investment in the company expires.

The money saved for own apartment goes down the drain.

“The worst has already happened,” says Sallinen.

The most serious situation of all is for people who still have a mortgage left. Then it can happen that the apartment goes, but the loan remains.

Shopping street The housing company has 18 residential apartments. According to Sallinen, there are currently around 5–10 residents. Most of the apartments are investment apartments where tenants live.

For the tenants, the bankruptcy of the housing company does not seem as dramatic, even if the new owner brings uncertainty to the situation.

“The tenants don’t have that much to worry about,” says Sallinen.

In addition to the loss of property, bankruptcy also involves other practical concerns. Water and electricity supply may be interrupted. For now, both are still flowing in the bankrupt building company.

When the building society goes bankrupt, control is transferred to the bankruptcy trustee. The trustee takes care of the creditors’ needs.

Usually, the search for a new owner begins at this stage. This is also the case with Varkaus.

“The aim is to start sales and identify potential buyers quickly. Within a couple of weeks, there should be information about a new buyer, if one is known,” says Sallinen.

Even finding a new buyer does not make it easier for the owners of the apartment’s shares. Since the investment in the company has already expired, in the worst case, people who have already invested in an apartment once will have to invest in the same apartment again.

“One should buy again what has already been bought once.”

Provided if a new buyer is not found, the bank owner tries to liquidate the property through foreclosure.

From the point of view of tenants or owners of shares, the situation will not change much.

“Uncertainty continues.”

