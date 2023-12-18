Bankruptcies | Almost all the apartments had been sold when the builder of the apartment building suddenly went bankrupt – Then the partners rolled up their sleeves

Now it has been seen. When the building company has enough attitude and will, it will finish the unfinished apartment building itself.

The project, which is unique in all of Finland, started when the construction company that contracted the house in Kuusamo ran out of money. The vast majority of the apartments had been sold and largely paid for, and the partners were expecting to get the keys in their hands soon.

Instead of the keys, a different message came.

In the e-mail, the contractor demanded more than one million euros from the shareholders in order to complete the apartment building site.

“My hair stood up when I read it,” says the later elected chairman of the board of the housing company Eero Heino.

According to Heino, the required amount was one third of the contract, even though the object was claimed to be almost ready. Having spent his working career in the banking industry, he thought that something was wrong. The construction site might not even be finished.

In the end, Heino was able to move into a finished apartment building, but the sky up to that point was heavy.

Eero Heino moved with his wife from Kajaani to Kuusamo. The journey became step-by-step.

Thence it's been about two years since the Heinos, who lived in Kajaani, came across an online advertisement for a new construction site in the center of Kuusamo. The couple decided to buy an apartment in the house.

“It was caused by the desire to move. We went for a change and thought it was worth making the investment. This was such a misstep that it doesn't matter if it's better,” says Heino now.

When the contractor then sent a demand for payment in June 2022, Heino marched to the law office to get instructions. At the housing company's meeting in August, he announced that he would not accept a price increase.

All but one of the 22 apartments in the building under construction had been sold, and there were shareholders from all over Finland and abroad.

“Everyone was interested in the site being completed. We unanimously decided not to give the builder a million euros.”

The decision after, the construction site became quiet and soon the contractor announced that this is here. The company withdrew from the project and was declared bankrupt in October 2022.

The situation chilled those who bought the apartment. Ahead was drifting into a creditor of the bankruptcy estate, and there was no certainty of getting the money back.

The one-bedroom apartment purchased by Heinoje cost 155,000 euros when purchased. When the bankruptcy came, they had paid about 80,000 euros.

“That was too much money saved from every drop of sweat to go into the well of the kunkula.”

To support the reflection, the housing association requested an assessment of the situation from an external consultant, who stated that the level of readiness was 72 percent. The number was confusing. It was hugely lower than the 92 percent reported by the builder.

Uncertainty among the shareholders increased when it became clear that the housing association's loan from the bank had been withdrawn in full – as if the object was ready.

Confidence dropped to zero, and in November the building company was ready for an extraordinary solution: to complete the project itself.

“Big decisions were made at that meeting. The bankruptcy administration handed over the entire stock to us shareholders. We accepted it knowing that we have no money in the account. The account hadn't even been opened yet,” repeats Heino.

In addition to the account, the site was empty. Naturally, the builder had taken all the equipment from the site booth.

“It was concluded that the lay board of the housing company cannot build such a big thing. Organization is needed all around.”

Professionals were chosen, i.e. a consultant and a corresponding master. It was a stroke of luck that the same foreman and carpenters who had been working since the beginning could be recruited for the job.

The biggest question was where the money would come from. The partners had to quickly pay their remaining share to the end so that the work could start. In addition, the housing company applied for and received from the bank the builder's working time collateral, of which there was some left.

The bank was approached with a loan application in January – and later a second time, when the cost estimate didn't hold up.

“These were big commitments for each of us. Lighter for some than others. However, thanks to the actions, we finished the house”, says Heino.

Eero Heino's housing association in Kitkanhelme, Kuusamo, has 22 apartments and two commercial premises.

Partners they pocketed a large amount of money in the project, if you compare it to the original purchase price of the apartment. Heino is talking about several tens of thousands.

“But what would have been the alternative? There was already a risk that everything would be reset. What would have been gained from the bankruptcy estate, when they are usually empty?”

“I wouldn't pay a cent again until the house is finished.”

In Heino's opinion, the RS security system of the housing trade has reached the end of the road.

RS comes from the words recommended by the advisory board of monetary institutions. Banks developed the system to protect home buyers in the 1970s. The system was written into law in the 1990s. The model is based on the fact that the buyer pays for his apartment as it is completed.

In Heino's opinion, the entire risk in the system is borne by the small home buyer, and therefore it cannot work. Back in the day, the RS system created security because the trust between different actors was different than it is today.

“Yes, the legislator must start thinking about this if this type of system is still used in the construction industry. It cannot be the case that a small buyer is responsible for the entire construction risk if the builder fails.”

Experts recommend that the home buyer find out the seller's financial background in advance, but that may prove to be impossible. In Heino's opinion, as a buyer, he had no real opportunity to find out about the builder's financial resources.

The information obtained through public registers is often out of date, and a private person practically does not get to know the total debt burden.

Heino would also add to the law a requirement that the master in charge of the construction site be clearly external and not affiliated with the builder. It would prevent, for example, the embellishment of the degree of readiness.

To work it took a massive amount of working hours from the housing company's board, all with work and, according to Heino, with “devotion”. He is most grateful to the partners and the professionals involved in the project, thanks to whom we were able to move in the spring, more than half a year behind the original schedule.

At the moment, the housing association's finances are in good shape. Some of the shareholders have already paid off their loans.

The Heinos now spend their retirement days a little like in a self-made apartment building. It is a pleasure to go for daily runs in Kuusamo's outdoor areas.

The incident has been reported before Northeast news.