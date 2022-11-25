Bankruptcies | Alfa-tv’s operation ends, the owner company filed for bankruptcy

On Friday, the company that owns the channel filed for bankruptcy with the district court of Itä-Uusimaa.

Alfa TV owner Brilliance Communications oy has filed for bankruptcy on Friday in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa. Tells about it Alfa TV news.

According to the news, Brilliance Communications has negotiated Alfa-tv’s further possibilities with several different investors and owners.

However, it was not possible to get the necessary investments and other financing.

According to the company’s board, the company’s capital has been lost and the company is insolvent. According to the government’s assessment, there are no prerequisites for corporate restructuring.

The Alfa TV channel was still visible on Friday morning.

Alpha TV is an advertising-funded TV channel, the background of which is the Christian missionary organization IRR-tv. The channel has described that it supports “traditional values” and aims for viewers over 40 years old.

Originally, the goal of the channel was to spread the biblical message through the media, but Christian programs were eventually left in a secondary role on the channel.

Alfa-tv’s financial problems became public for the first time this year, when the channel notified the authority about the loss of share capital in May.

In August, the channel received a notice of payment default for unpaid Teosto payments, which were charged almost 30,000 euros.

In September, Alfa-tv announced that it would start change negotiations.