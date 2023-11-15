Bankruptcies | A well-known lawyer was thrown aside as receiver – This is what it’s all about

Attorney Pertti Ylikraka, known as an expert in business law, acted incorrectly in several ways in the management of two bankruptcy estates, the district court judged.

Western Uusimaa the district court has released the lawyer Pertti Ylikrakan of the duties of two trustees of the bankruptcy estate. According to the court, Ylikraka has acted in the management of the nests in a serious manner contrary to the bankruptcy law, good nest management practice and good lawyer practice.

The lawsuit demanding the replacement of the receiver was filed by the CEO of the bankrupt companies. He was also the sole owner of the companies.

In the CEO’s opinion, Ylikraka had messed up the liquidation of bankruptcy estates in various ways, made it difficult to check the accounts, and failed to hold another company’s creditors’ meetings.

In the CEO’s opinion, the procedure had caused hundreds of thousands of euros of uncertainty in the property of the other nest.

Ylikraka denied the accusations. He also pointed out that by far the majority of the estate’s creditors opposed his release from the duties of the estate manager.

According to Ylikrakka, the hives had already been taken care of in practice and their assets had been realised.

District court stated that there were ambiguities in, among other things, the acquisition and storage of accounting material.

The accounting had been thrown into such disarray that checking the material had become difficult. In addition, there was a permanent suspicion that some of the material had been lost. The court considered Ylikrakka’s negligence to be serious.

There were also problems with the nest’s stock inventory, the accounting prepared for the realization of assets, and responding to messages. Due to the deficiencies, among other things, the creditors’ and the debtor’s opportunities to monitor the administrator’s actions had been blocked.

Supervision was also made more difficult by the fact that Ylikraka delayed organizing the creditors’ meeting of the second estate and left it completely unorganized in the second estate.

Overhead has expressed his dissatisfaction with the district court’s decision, so the case will continue to be processed in the Court of Appeal.

Attorney Ylikraka is specialized in business law, among other things, managing bankrupt estates.

In 2018, he received a warning from the supervisory board in connection with the bar association for several procedures contrary to the duty of care in connection with the management of another estate.