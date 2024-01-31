Bankruptcies | A legendary Finnish brand in dire straits – Exel's manufacturer goes bankrupt

E-Sports Group Oy, the license holder of the sports brand Exel, has been declared bankrupt.

For Finns E-Sports Group Oy, the license holder of the well-known sports brand Exel, i.e. the manufacturer of the products, has gone bankrupt.

CEO of E-Sports Group Oy Kari Halonen according to the company has been undergoing restructuring for four years and has not overcome its challenges.

“There have been problems brought by the corona era and it has also been difficult after the corona. Because of the corona, the cargo was delayed and large stocks arrived. Then last year the demand in certain product groups was lower than estimated,” says Halonen.

Halonen according to E-Sports Group Oy, the bankruptcy of E-Sports Group Oy does not directly mean that the production of Exel's sports equipment, known for its ski poles and floorball sticks, will end.

According to Halonen, the parent company B4G Group Oy is trying to find solutions with different parties to continue Exel's business.

“The story of the Exel brand has continued for more than 50 years, and it is not going away anywhere. It continues,” says Halonen.

Halonen according to E-Sports Group Oy, which was Exel's licensee, went bankrupt on Tuesday.

Marketing and communications director of Exel Composites Oyj Starry cloud said that E-Sports Group Oy has been the licensee of the Exel brand since 2010. According to Tähtinen, Exel Composites Oyj has only served industrial customers since 2010.

“The change in E-Sports Group Oy's situation is new to our knowledge, and we have nothing to comment on at the moment,” Tähtinen stated by email.

Exel Composites Oyj designs, manufactures and markets composite profiles and pipes.