There are many in the industry who believe that consoles are going through a period of decline, but according to Mike Ybarra Only bankrupt producers believe in their death . Indeed, for him consoles will live for a long time. It is true that profit margins have thinned out with the increase in development costs, but both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch continue to sell well .

The Winning Strategy

Ybarra, a former Xbox executive and former head of Blizzard, wrote in X that he believes “losers are pushing the narrative that suits them best. Consoles will never die in my opinion. If your strategy is to conquer the living room, you need successful exclusivesbecause winning is both a matter of platform and games. Sony knows how to create hits and how to select other people’s hits to make them exclusive. If I were them, I would double down immediately because there is blood in the water everywhere”.

Ybarra never mentions the name, but it seems pretty clear that his polemical target is Xbox and its current multiplatform strategy, which is more aimed at the spread of games than of its console… also because he gave his opinion in response to a post that was talking about Xbox. Just recently Microsoft announced the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PlayStation 5, a few months after the Xbox and PC versions.

After all, thinking that consoles could disappear is an overly apocalyptic vision. The market is certainly having great difficulties, but we are still talking about a sector that has tens of millions of customers and that has recorded recent successes such as that of Nintendo Switch and that of PS5.