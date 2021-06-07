D.he eventful bankruptcy of Greensill Bank in March has another unusual consequence. The auditing company Ebner Stolz has now withdrawn its certificate for the annual financial statements for the 2019 financial year. This emerges from current information in the Federal Gazette.

Accordingly, the auditing company informed the management board of the insolvent Bremer Bank as well as its chairman of the supervisory board and the insolvency administrator in a letter dated April 23, the unqualified audit opinion for the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and the management report for the 2019 financial year with immediate effect to revoke. The FAZ reported on May 4th that the attestation would probably be withdrawn.

Bankruptcy shattered financial industry

The certificate of an auditor for the annual financial statements of a company should confirm that the figures and reports have been prepared in accordance with the legal regulations and give a picture of the actual circumstances of the company’s economic situation. It is rare for an auditor to revoke his or her opinion. This can happen if serious facts become known that were not known at the time of the audit of the annual financial statements.

The bankruptcy of the relatively small Greensill Bank had shaken the German financial industry. The deposit protection fund and the compensation scheme of the private German banks had to pay a good 3 billion euros to compensate affected savers. The banks want to reclaim a large part of the money from Greensill. In addition, numerous German municipalities lost a lot of money because their deposits at Bremer Bank were not secured. The Bremen public prosecutor’s office is investigating a criminal complaint against board members of the financial institution. It is about the suspicion of falsification of the balance sheet. In April, prosecutors searched Greensill’s offices and homes.