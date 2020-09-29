The bankrupt oldest arms manufacturer in the United States – Remington – will be sold piecemeal at auction. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is going to be divided among seven buyers. They want to raise at least $ 155 million from the deal, which will go to cover debts.

It is already known that part of the business for $ 81.4 million will go to Vista Outdoor: it will control the production of ammunition in Lonoke, Arkansas. Another part of the ammunition business will be given to the Sierra Bullets.

Part of the arms business will go to Sturm Ruger & Co, and JJE Capital Holdings will buy other arms manufacturing assets. The results of the bidding were partially disclosed in court records. Their results are due on Tuesday, September 29th.

Remington filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2020. Sales doubled in four years and the company accumulated $ 250 million in debt. In 2018, the company already filed for bankruptcy due to falling sales and large debts (under Article 11). Then the company was also reorganized.

The Remington holding produces civilian and military weapons, as well as ammunition and accessories, and is considered the oldest American arms company.