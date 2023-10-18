It will take several months to finalize the new 1000 ruble banknote. banking market participants told Izvestia. The Central Bank withdrew the banknote presented recently after criticism from part of the Orthodox community . Questions were raised by the absence of a cross in the image of the Church of the Presentation in Kazan, which now functions as a museum. Before presenting a banknote, you need to go through many stages, including agreeing on the image with all interested parties bankers noted. A similar situation has already happened – in 2010, a 500 ruble banknote had to be reissued, since the Solovetsky Monastery depicted on it was restored .

Why was the new 1000 ruble banknote withdrawn?

October 18 The Central Bank decided to stop issuing a new 1000 ruble banknote, which was presented two days earlier. . The Bank of Russia clarified that it was not put into wide circulation. The regulator did not give an official reason .

The design of the modernized thousand-ruble bill is dedicated to the Volga Federal District and Nizhny Novgorod. On the front side there was the Nikolskaya Tower of the city Kremlin, the Spit of the Oka and Volga, as well as the Nizhny Novgorod Fair. The main image of the reverse side of the bill is the Vvedenskaya Church in Kazan. You can also see the Syuyumbike Tower of the Kazan Kremlin, the Museum of Archeology and Ethnography in Ufa, the Zhiguli Mountains, and Innopolis.

Immediately after the presentation of the Central Bank, the general public and some representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church were outraged that the Vvedenskaya Church did not depict a cross. Now it functions not as a religious building, but as a Museum of the history of statehood of the Tatar people and the Republic of Tatarstan . At the same time, on the Syuyumbike tower, located on the banknote nearby, there is a crescent.

Priest Pavel Ostrovsky said on October 16 that most Russians who will use the banknote “do not know the history of the Kazan Kremlin.” “ For them there will simply be a temple without a cross and a minaret with a crescent “, he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) called the decision of the Bank of Russia to change the design of the banknote correct.

“ This decision reflects the ability of the structure’s leadership to adequately respond to the reactions and demands of civil society, a significant part of which are representatives of traditional religions “, Vladimir Legoyda, head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media, wrote in his official Telegram channel.

He added that religious people have the right to vote on the use of images related to religious heritage in the public space . The Russian Orthodox Church advocates that the Orthodox cross, which personifies the religious and cultural identity of the majority of our citizens, be a natural part of the state symbols of our country, emphasized Vladimir Legoyda.

How long will it take to finalize a new 1000 ruble banknote?

Preparing new banknotes, in particular changing their design, is a long, labor-intensive and responsible process , Vice President of the Association of Russian Banks Alexey Voylukov told Izvestia. From 2015 to 2017, he served as deputy director of the cash circulation department of the Central Bank. Voylukov added: you need to go through several stages of approval before depicting any object on a banknote .

— There is an example: the Solovetsky Monastery in the Arkhangelsk region is depicted on the 500 ruble banknote. Before the 2010 modification, there were no domes or crosses on the banknote . The basis was taken from a photograph when the monastery had not yet been restored. In 2010, the Bank of Russia updated the design in accordance with the new image, and both domes and crosses of Orthodox churches appeared on the banknote – said Alexey Voylukov.

According to him, it is important to check that a new photo that corresponds to reality was used for the image on the banknote. You need to go to the place, study what the proposed objects now look like for the image on the banknote, and make sure you made the right choice.

— Kazan has a large number of historical churches that are associated with the city and can symbolize it. It is necessary to agree on the image with all interested parties . It is difficult for me to say whether all the necessary procedures were completed without undue haste. But unfortunately, as we see, there was an overlap,” added the ADB vice president.

The Central Bank has enough time to finalize the banknote , he believes. Existing banknotes are sufficient and have a long circulation life. And – what is even more important – they are sufficiently protected, and there are fewer and fewer counterfeiters every year. In addition, it is necessary to upgrade ATMs and cash register equipment.

— It may take several months to finalize the bill. After all, it’s not just about redrawing the image. Then you need to see how well and correctly it will print. Change print forms . The main thing is that the bill has already been presented. This means that it is possible to hold public discussions on the design, consultations, and coordinate it with a large number of interested parties,” emphasized Alexey Voylukov.

Izvestia sent a request to the largest Russian banks to recall the banknote. The answer was given only in Absolute. They believe it may take several months to finalize the design. If a fundamental decision is made to change, the banknote will go into wide circulation no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2024, the credit institution expects.

Banks are preparing to work with updated banknotes, Izvestia previously wrote. Thus, Sber announced that it will be able to accept them at its ATMs after they go into circulation. The press service of Rosbank also stated that the credit institution’s ATM network is being prepared for reception in accordance with the launch dates established by the Central Bank. However, neither the regulator nor credit institutions announced exact dates.