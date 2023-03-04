By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Sam Bankman-Fried should be allowed while on bail to own a phone with no internet access and a basic laptop with limited functions, but banned from using other electronic communication devices, the US Department of Justice said. United

The motion to limit communications from the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was filed Friday night in federal court in Manhattan on behalf of the government and Bankman-Fried’s defense team. It requires the approval of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case.

Kaplan had signaled at a Feb. 16 hearing that he could arrest Bankman-Fried, 30, for testing the limits of his $250 million bail package by communicating in ways that could not be monitored.

The judge said he did not want to let Bankman-Fried “loose in this garden of electronic devices” following accusations that Bankman-Fried tried to contact potential government witnesses and used a virtual private network to watch football.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty after prosecutors said he stole billions of dollars in funds from FTX clients to cover losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund. He faces 12 criminal charges in an indictment made public on Feb. 23 .

The proposed flip phone or other non-smartphone for Bankman-Fried would be limited to voice calls and SMS text messages.

Internet use on laptops would be restricted to specified virtual private networks, 23 websites for personal use including news, sports and food delivery, and websites to help Bankman-Fried prepare for her scheduled Oct. 2 trial.

Bankman-Fried is living under house arrest with her parents, both professors at Stanford Law School in Palo Alto, California.

The parents agreed to submit affidavits that they would not bring any other electronic devices into the home or allow their child to use them.

They also agreed that each device would load software that periodically takes videos or photos of the user, which court officials would be allowed to review, the letter said.

Lawyers for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

