Dhe founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, funded campaign donations with stolen customer funds, according to US Attorneys. Sam Bankman-Fried siphoned more than $100 million from his clients to support candidates ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections, federal prosecutors said Monday.

An amended indictment alleges that the 31-year-old ordered two FTX executives to disguise the source of funds and circumvent donation limits by donating to both Democrats and Republicans. “In turn, he used that influence to lobby Congress and regulators to support laws and regulations that he believed would facilitate FTX’s continued acceptance of customer deposits and growth,” the indictment reads . A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

After rumors of irregularities and a failed rescue by rival Binance, FTX slid into bankruptcy in November 2022. According to insiders, Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion in FTX client funds to Alameda. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty. The US authorities accuse him of “fraud of epic proportions” and money laundering.

Bankman-Fried’s trial is scheduled for October 2. He was arrested last Friday on suspicion of witness tampering after being held under arrest at his parents’ home on $250 million bail awaiting the trial.